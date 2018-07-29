West Bengal: BJP leader hacked to death, party blames Trinamool Congress

A BJP leader was hacked to death in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district

A BJP leader was hacked to death in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, with police putting the blame on “unidentified criminals”, but the party accused the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress of being responsible for the killing.

The Trinamool has, however, denied the charge.

Shaktipada Sardar, the secretary of BJP’s Mandal committee in the Mandir Bazar-Dhanurhat area, was allegedly attacked by a group of men with sharp weapons on Friday night, and died on the way to a Kolkata hospital.

The grievously injured Sardar was earlier taken to Diamond Harbour hospital, but as his condition worsened, the doctors advised he be shifted to a Kolkata hospital, police said.

An investigation into the death was on, the officer said.

As news of Sardar’s death spread, angry BJP activists put up a road blockade demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

A BJP leader alleged that miscreants loyal to the Trinamool murdered Sardar as he was popular in the area, and had almost finalised the entry of four local leaders of the ruling party to the saffron outfit.

Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the area and succeeded in getting the blockade withdrawn after assurances that those responsible for the killing would be brought to book.