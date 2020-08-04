West Bengal: BJP imploding ahead of polls? Kailash Vijayvargia dismisses reports of rift, says MPs not joining Trinamool Congress

Kailash Vijayvargiya says reports of rift in West Bengal BJP are misleading and mischievous.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed reports of a rift within the party ranks in West Bengal. Party’s general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said all such reports are bogus and asserted that all MPs are with the party. The BJP has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha from the state.

The clarification comes amidst speculation that some party MPs and leaders may join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The state will go to polls in April 2021.

“Some journalists, influenced by the TMC government of West Bengal, are spreading confusion that some BJP MPs are going to join the TMC. The reports about this are misleading and mischievous,” he said, adding that the party MPs are engaged in the development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The saffron party had won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal during last year’s general elections. The Assembly elections are due in 2021. The state has been ruled by the Trinamool Congress since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

BJP’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh also refuted reports of infighting and accused the TMC of spreading rumours against the saffron camp. He said that the party is not bothered about rumours and that it is “growing from strength to strength and will continue to expand its base”.

“I want to make it very clear that reports of dispute in the party are untrue. We are united and will fight together to defeat the TMC in next elections,” he said.

According to media reports, differences had cropped up between Ghosh and a section of leaders, who had joined the BJP after leaving the TMC over the last few years, during an organisational meeting in Delhi. Ghosh, however, rebuffed the reports as baseless and completely bereft of truth.

“These are politically motivated rumours. I don’t believe in running away from the field. I have full confidence in my party and my abilities,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, who had moved to the saffron party from the TMC in 2017, also dismissed reports of rift. He termed as malicious and misleading the reports.

“I am with the BJP and will continue to remain with the BJP,” Roy had said earlier.

The BJP leaders’ clarification comes a week after former MLA Biplab Mitra quit the party and returned to the Trinamool Congress. Mitra is a prominent leader from north Bengal. Mitra was earlier elected as an MLA from Harirampur in South Dinajpur district, He had joined the BJP in June last year in the presence of Vijayvargiya in Delhi.