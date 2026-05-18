Just two weeks after ending Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in West Bengal, the newly-formed BJP government in West Bengal on Monday (May 18) approved Rs 3,000 monthly cash transfers to women, scrapped religion-based welfare stipends, dissolved the state’s OBC list, and extended benefits to CAA applicants.

Annapurna Scheme to be effective from June 1

According to news agency PTI, women are set to receive direct cash transfers of Rs 3,000 per month under the Annapurna Scheme starting from June 1. This scheme comes as a major upgrade over the earlier Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme, which provided Rs 1,500 per month to general category women and Rs 1,700 to SC/ST women.

“Women who applied for citizenship under the CAA and approached tribunals for inclusion in voter rolls will also receive the benefits of the Annapurna Scheme,” State Minister Agnimitra Paul said.

PTI also reported that this move directly benefits CAA applicants — something the TMC government had refused to do. West Bengal has a significant Matua community (Bengali Hindu refugees from Bangladesh) who form a core part of BJP’s vote bank.

Discontinuing religion-based welfare assistance

In the Cabinet meeting, the government also decided to scrap all state assistance to groups categorised by religion, effective June 1. Under the TMC government, schemes such as Imam Bhata, which provided monthly stipends of Rs 2,500 to mosque imams, and Muezzin allowances were in place. The BJP government said the move is aimed at ensuring equal treatment across all religions. The cabinet also scrapped the existing state OBC list in line with a Calcutta High Court judgment and announced the formation of an inquiry panel to determine fresh quota eligibility.

7th Pay Commission: Salary revision for state employees back on track

The cabinet approved the constitution of the 7th State Pay Commission, covering state government employees, civic body workers, education board staff and teachers, a revision pending since the Centre implemented its own 7th Pay Commission recommendations in 2016. The commission will review and recommend revised pay scales across these categories, a process that typically takes 12 to 24 months before implementation.

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Free bus travel for women in government buses

Effective June 1, women will be able to travel free of charge in all state-run buses, as approved in the cabinet meeting. The move brings West Bengal’s public transport policy in line with a broader national trend of gender-targeted fare relief already in place in several other states.