West Bengal BJP distances itself from NC Mondal’s comment, says no threat was given to anyone

WB BJP distances itself from NC Mondal’s comment, says no threat was given to anyone

West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday distanced itself from the comment of party leader Nirmal Chandra Mondal who allegedly threatened the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee at an event. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, BJP West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said that no threat was given to anyone. “No threat was given to any leader of Trinamool Congress.”

On Friday, addressing a public rally at Birbhum, NC Mondal had allegedly threatened Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Mondal said, “What will happen ‘didi’ (Mamata Banerjee) if one of your brothers or sisters gets killed?”

The BJP leader was holding a protest outside the SP’s (Superintendent of Police) office in Birbhum’s Suri. He also claimed that the saffron party has always avenged the murder of its party supporters in Kerala. “CPI(M) has killed one BJP worker, then in response BJP has eliminated two,” he was quoted as saying by Times Now. The ruling Trinamool Congress has condemned the entire incident and highlighted the issue on social media network. A police complaint has also been filed against Mondal. NC Mondal is a Birbhum district unit leader of the saffron party.

The state has witnessed a number of political violence since the announcement of three-tier panchayat election. Earlier in June, BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh created a controversy by making a speech during a rally at north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri. Ghosh had threatened encounter of TMC leaders and workers. The verbal war between two parties turned ugly after the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called BJP a “militant organisation”.