West Bengal BJP delegation meets President Ram Nath Kovind, seeks intervention over law and order collapse

The move comes in the backdrop of the sensational triple murder in Murshidabad district and an alleged attack on the BJP workers in the state. (Twitter image)

A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind over the prevailing law and order situation in the West Bengal. The delegation team comprised BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, party MP SS Ahluwalia, Arjun Singh, and Raju Bista and former Union minister Mukul Roy.

The team has apprised the President over the worsening law and order situation in the state. According to reports, the party is also likely to submit a memorandum with details of over 80 BJP workers killed in the state since 2017.

The move comes in the backdrop of the sensational triple murder in Murshidabad district and an alleged attack on the BJP workers in the state.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the killings and sought a report from the state government on an urgent basis. He had also raised the issue with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP).

Bandhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were murdered in their house at Murshidabad’s Jiaganj when the Durga puja festivities were on. The Bengal police, however, claimed that the killings happened due to an altercation between the alleged culprit and the victim teacher over an insurance policy. One person has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The saffron party had also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of beating one of its workers for chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, in South 24 Parganas district last week. However, the charge was denied by the TMC.

Vijayvargiya, who is also the in-charge of BJP in West Bengal, hit out at the state administration over the failure of law and order in the state. “What can be more heinous than this? RSS worker Bandhu Prakash Pal, his pregnant wife, and their eight-year-old child were brutally killed in Murshidabad. How can law and order of a state be considered good when the life of a common man is not safe? What is happening ‘didi’ in your rule,” tweeted Vijaywargiya.