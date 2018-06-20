West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s warns TMC supporters, says ‘counting bullets that killed our workers’

Dilip Ghosh said that those who attack BJP’s supporters will either get imprisoned or face bullets. (Image: ANI)

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh has triggered yet another controversy with his remarks. Ghosh has threatened workers and supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the alleged attacks on BJP workers in the state. Addressing party workers in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, Ghosh said that those who attack BJP’s supporters will either get imprisoned or face bullets.

“Those who are attacking our party supporters will get imprisoned or bullets. We are counting every bullet which killed our workers,” ANI quoted Ghosh as saying. The state BJP president further said that BJP has not signed a bond that it will offer Rasgullas if anyone attacks them.

“A lot of TMC leaders are flexing muscles and threatening our workers. Either they will go to jail or there will be direct encounters. We are counting the bullets which killed our workers. Just like the way Gabbar Singh said kitni goliya hain (how many bullets are there), the day will soon come when we will count the bullets as well as the bodies. No Kesto or Bistu will be able to save them. We have not signed a bond where it is written that we will offer them Rasgulla if they beat us up,” The Indian Express quoted Ghosh as saying.

The state BJP chief’s remarks came at a District Magistrate (DM) office gherao programme organised by the party in Jalpaiguri district last Saturday. The programme was a part of saffron party’s state-wide movement to protest against the alleged killing of its workers in Purulia district. The state BJP president had also made inflammatory statements after two BJP workers were found dead in mysterious conditions in West Bengal last month.

Ghosh had alleged that ruling TMC was trying to wipe out opposition leaders and workers from the state.

Ghosh also launched an attack on TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. Anubrata Mondal is popularly known as ‘Kesto’ among his party leaders. “We have burst the bubble of Kesto in Birbhum. We will do the same thing elsewhere. No bullet or gun will be able to stop us. We have come here to warn them not to attack our workers. Otherwise, we will beat them in such a way that there will be no place left in their bodies to tie bandages,” Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Dilip Ghosh for making such provocative statements. Further details regarding the case are awaited.