West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked in East Midnapore district

At least three persons suffered serious injuries when West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked by unidentified miscreants in East Midnapore district today, news agency ANI reported. It said that the incident took place outside Janamangal Samiti meeting hall near Contai bus stand. Ghosh, however, escaped unhurt in the incident.

Photos tweeted by ANI show the rear glass of Ghosh’s vehicle in which he was travelling completely shattered. Speaking later, Ghosh accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee for the deadly attack on his convoy. He said that the TMC workers are attacking opposition leaders out of frustration.

“TMC is unable to stop us democratically and is using goons and police to intimidate us by showing their muscle power,” he said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.