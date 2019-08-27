West Bengal: BJP chief Dilip Ghosh sparks controversy, asks workers to “beat TMC men”

This is not the first time that Dilip Ghosh, a newly-elected MP from Medinipur constituency has irked a controversy (Twitter Image)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Monday courted controversy once again by allegedly asking his party workers to “beat up” supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and “leave the rest to him”. Speaking at a public rally in East Midnapore district’s Mecheda, Ghosh also said that police officials are registering fake cases against him and there are almost 28,000 cases against other party workers.

Raising the issue of arrest of former Home Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media scam, the state BJP chief questioned if he can go to jail then why the noise over the former FM’s arrest. Ghosh further accused the TMC of conspiring with the police and administration to frame false cases against BJP supporters. He further added that in 2018, thousands of cases were lodged against saffron party workers ahead of the panchayat polls. He further stated that such politics will not continue in the state.

The statement drew wide criticism from across party lines. Speaking to Financial Express Online, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “He (Dilip Ghosh) is attestant with this type of reckless comments and is known for that. He indulges in hooliganism. This type of threat has no impact as people know what type of character he is.”

CPI(M) termed the remark as unfortunate. Party leader Sujan Chakraborty told Financial Express Online, “What he said in the public, it is very unfortunate. Nobody in civic society will accept uncultural attitude. Those who don’t have any sense of liberty or human rights, they can’t utter this sorts of speech. Those who are aspiring for power are also following the same path.”

This is not the first time that Ghosh, a newly-elected MP from Medinipur constituency, has stirred a controversy. On June 23, 2019, addressing a seminar to commemorate the 66th death anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Ghosh described intellectuals of the state as “cowards”. He also accused them of being interested in deriving benefits from the administration.