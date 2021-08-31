West Bengal: Biswajit Das shuns saffron robe; third BJP MLA to return to Trinamool

BJP MLA from Bagda, Biswajit Das is the latest to rejoin the TMC.
Mukul Roy’s return to the TMC appears to have opened the floodgates for the return of legislators who had jumped ship and joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal. Four months since the announcement of West Bengal assembly elections where the ruling Trinamool foiled a resurgent BJP’s attempt to gain power in the state and three of the TMC turncoats who won the polls on a BJP ticket have returned to their parent party.
BJP MLA from Bagda, Biswajit Das is the latest to rejoin the TMC. With this, he has become the third saffron party legislator to do so. Das, a two-time MLA from the TMC, had switched over to the BJP in 2019. He won from the Bagda constituency on a BJP ticket in this year’s assembly polls and now has jumped the ship again.
Speaking to the media after rejoining the TMC, Das said that he never felt comfortable in the BJP and wanted to return a long ago. “The BJP has done nothing for Bengal,” he alleged.
Yesterday, another TMC turncoat Tanmoy Ghosh, who won on a BJP ticket from the Bishnupur constituency, returned to the TMC. Ghosh had joined the BJP just ahead of the Bengal assembly polls.
The biggest setback for the BJP was Mukul Roy’s return to the TMC four years after he left Mamata Banerjee’s party. BJP MLA and then party’s national vice-president Mukul Roy had rejoined the TMC in June this year. Roy had then said that many more BJP MLAs will join the TMC in the coming days.
The BJP had won 77 seats in the Bengal polls while the TMC had bagged 213 seats. Two of the BJP MLAs who were also MPs had resigned from the assembly reducing the BJP’s tally to 75. Now with three MLAs quitting the party, the party’s tally in the assembly has further decreased to 72. The polls were held for 292 seats out of the 294 as two candidates died during the election.
