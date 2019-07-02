West Bengal being unfairly singled out as violence in UP goes unnoticed: Mahua Moitra in Parliament

Mahua Moitra

Days after her fiery speech in Parliament created a buzz on social media, Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnangar Mahua Moitra said that West Bengal was being unfairly singled out in the Parliament on the issue of violence, while members were turning a blid eye to the happenings in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Delivering her speech in the Lok Sabha, Moitra said that while violence in Uttar Pradesh goes unnoticed, Parliament has become a forum to raise issues related to West Bengal. Things are being generalised, she said. “West Bengal is being singled out unfairly in the House for discussion about violence in the state,” she said.

On Monday, while delivering his speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “I would appeal to Mamata Banerjee to restore peace in West Bengal as it is her constitutional responsibility. She should do it immediately, and I have a right to advise her.” The minister had also defended the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath, pointing out there were no political killings in the state. During her speech last week, Moitra, a first-time Member of Parliament, had warned that the country was moving on the path of fascism. She also listed seven signs to contend that the country was moving in a dangerous direction. She began her speech observing that that “powerful and continuing nationalism that is searing into our national fabric”, “is superficial”, “xenophobic” and “narrow”.

“In a country where ministers are unable to prove that they graduated from college, you expect poor people to show papers to show that they are part of this country,” she had said. Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq raised the issue of lynching in the Lok Sabha. Observing that Muslims in the country are facing problems, he said that a number of incidents related to lynching have reported from states like Jharkhand, in which he was referring to the lynching of Tabrez Ansari. On June 24, he was attacked by a group of people on suspicion of theft. Ansari later succumbed to his injuries.