West Bengal bandh today Live Updates: Trains halted, buses vandalised; TMC-BJP fight over students’ death

West Bengal bandh today Live Updates: While the BJP had warned of ‘repercussions’ in case the ruling TMC attempted to foil the protest, the state government has vowed strict action against the protesters.

West Bengal bandh today Live Updates: The call for a bandh on September 26, 2018, in West Bengal by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has led to sporadic incidents of violence with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) having vowed to foil the shutdown call. Transport services have been impacted with the movement of trains halted at several places since the morning. Government buses have been vandalised by protesters. The bandh was called to protest the killing of two students in an alleged clash with police in North Dinajpur district last week.

While the BJP had warned of ‘repercussions’ in case the ruling TMC attempted to foil the protest, the state government has vowed strict action against the protesters. The rallies in support of the ‘Bangla bandh’ and against the strike were taken out by BJP and TMC respectively. BJP alleged that people of the state are frustrated with the “misrule of TMC”. The TMC, on the other hand has accused the BJP of fomenting trouble. Security has been heightened across the state in view of the strike.