Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP’s West Bengal Assembly election campaign from Cooch Behar on Sunday, with a Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha at the historic Ras Mela Ground. The rally will mark his first election meeting in the state after the poll schedule was released. It is being seen by the party as the beginning of its intensified outreach ahead of voting later this month.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4.
Why is Cooch Behar key for the BJP?
The BJP is looking to use the rally to reinforce its place in North Bengal, a region that has continued to be central to its electoral strategy in the state. Party leaders stated PM Modi is likely to lay out the party’s pitch for a “developed West Bengal”. It will also raise issues highlighted in the BJP’s recently released chargesheet against the ruling TMC, including governance, alleged corruption, and law and order.
What comes next in the campaign
As per party sources, as quoted by the Indian Express, PM Modi is expected to conduct more public meetings later this week, including in Suri, Jangipur, Uttar Dinajpur, Suri, Asansol, Krishnanagar, Siliguri, and Dakshin Dinajpur, though schedules may still change. The BJP is also planning more rallies, roadshows, and organisational programmes across the state.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bhabanipur assembly constituency candidate Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "bringing paid supporters" from other states to influence the forthcoming assembly polls.
Banerjee also warned of possible tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Addressing the press conference here in connection with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Bhowanipore rally, Banerjee said, "BJP is not just bringing in voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They are bringing in crowds of paid supporters from those states. And along with them, they are trying to import the worst elements of their culture into Bengal."
(With inputs from ANI)
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: PM Modi gives 'important advice' to WB voters
In his latest address at West Bengal’s Cooch Behar on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an “important piece of advice” to West Bengal voters.
Addressing a large gathering of thousands of individuals on Sunday, PM Modi told voters that they will face a lot of pressure from TMC goons on the voting day to vote for their party.
He said on the day of the polls, voters might also see incidents of violence around them. PM Modi urged voters to keep their trust in the due process of law even at the times of such insurgency and vote freely, resisting pressure from TMC goons.
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: "There is growing anger against TMC’s corruption, violence and collapse of governance" says PM Modi
"Today’s rally in Cooch Behar clearly indicates the mood on the ground. Across West Bengal, there is growing anger against TMC’s corruption, violence and collapse of governance," PM Modi posted on X after concluding his rally at Cooch Behar.
Today’s rally in Cooch Behar clearly indicates the mood on the ground. Across West Bengal, there is growing anger against TMC’s corruption, violence and collapse of governance.@BJP4Bengal— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2026
https://t.co/gMHIFeaMXr
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: Modi claims TMC syndicate has 'reserved govt jobs for their loyalist'
Citing recent reports of education and government job allocation in West Bengal, PM Modi in his latest rally said that TMC has illegally taken over the process of government job allocation in the state.
He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee led party has stripped candidates with merit of a meaningful opportunity and have only awarded their loyalists with prestigious government jobs.
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: PM Modi gives 'important advice' to WB voters
In his latest address at West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an "important piece of advice" to West Bengal voters.
Addressing a large gathering of thousands of individuals on Sunday, PM Modi told voters that they will face a lot of pressure from TMC goons on the voting day to vote for their party. He said on the day of the polls, voters might also see incidents of violence around them.
PM Modi urged voters to keep their trust in the due process of law even at the times of such insurgency and vote freely, resisting pressure from TMC goons.
In his address, PM Modi said that huge sums of money have been robbed from the taxpayers of West Bengal. He said that as soon as BJP comes into power, all ‘corrupt individuals will be made to return the stolen money and punished appropriately for their crimes.’
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: "BJP will kickout illegal immigrants" PM Modi claims
PM Modi addressed the concerns over illegal immigration and demographic changes in West Bengal at his campaign rally and stated that many people believe the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is allowing infiltrators to enter the state, leading to growing anxiety among residents.
He emphasised that such “infiltrators” would be identified and removed, asserting that the people of Bengal are placing their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to address the issue.
According to him, there is a widespread perception that demographic changes are taking place under TMC’s governance, further intensifying political tensions in the region.
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: "Taxpayers money robbed" PM Modi alleges in campaign speech
In his address, PM Modi said that huge sums of money have been robbed from the taxpayers of West Bengal. He said that as soon as BJP comes into power, all 'corrupt individuals will be made to return the stolen money and punished appropriately for their crimes.'
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: PM Modi begins address at Cooch Behar
Amid widespread fanfare at Cooch Behar, PM Modi recently kickstarted BJP's campaign for West Bengal Assembly polls. In his address, PM Modi said that "TMC's tyrannic rule" is to soon come to an end.
In his speech, PM Modi flagged issues such as "widespread unemployment that have left the state's youth in despair."
According to data shared by the poll authority, Rs 319 crore of illicit cash, drugs, liquor and valuable metals have been seized from West Bengal, followed by Rs 170 crore in Tamil Nadu.
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: PM Modi to begin address soon
As per the latest update posted by the prime minister on X, PM Modi is presently on his way to join the public meeting in Cooch Behar, where he kick start BJP's campaign in West Bengal.
Expressing his excitement to be in Cooch Behar, PM Modi also attached pictures of the BJP supporters crowding the place where his rally is scheduled.
"These pictures themselves are saying that this time a strong wind is blowing in favor of BJP in West Bengal... People are about to reject Trinamool!" he added after attaching the mentioned pictures.
কোচবিহারে জনসভায় যোগ দিতে যাওয়ার পথে।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2026
এই ছবিগুলোই বলে দিচ্ছে এবার পশ্চিমবঙ্গে বিজেপির পক্ষে জোরালো হাওয়া বইছে... মানুষ তৃণমূলকে প্রত্যাখ্যান করতে চলেছে!@BJP4Bengal pic.twitter.com/1dlfYXT7qJ
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: BJP releases 5 more candidates name in fifth list
The BJP on Saturday released its fifth list of candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, announcing five more names. Under the latest list, Saurav Sikdar has been nominated from Dum Dum Uttar, Taraknath Chatterjee from Krishnanagar Uttar, Anupam Biswas from Kalyani, Anindya Raju Banerjee from Madhyamgram, and Rudraprasad Banerjee from Uluberia Purba. With this, the party has now declared candidates for 292 of the state’s 294 seats. Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting is scheduled for May 4.
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: Will PM Modi be addressing a rally at Rass Mela Ground for the first time?
No, PM Modi will be addressing a rally at the Raas Mela Ground for the fourth time. He had earlier campaigned during the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar, has declared total assets of about Rs 2 crore in his election affidavit. This is higher than the Rs 1.82 crore net worth he had disclosed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP has secured eight out of nine seats in the district.
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a sharp attack on Union Minister Amit Shah, stating he would lose so badly in the West Bengal polls that his “title of 'Chanakya' will be nullified," as quoted by ANI. He also mentioned that the party wanted Shah to remain in Kolkata on May 4, the day the votes will be counted.
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: Will PM Modi be addressing a rally at Rass Mela Ground for the first time?
No, PM Modi will be addressing a rally at the Raas Mela Ground for the fourth time. He had earlier campaigned during the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: When will West Bengal Assembly polls will be held?
Voting for the first phase in West Bengal will be held on April 23 for 152 Assembly seats. The second phase will be conducted on April 29 and will cover 142 constituencies. The counting of the votes will be on May 4.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated to ANI that the West Bengal election this time is being fought by the people themselves, adding that they are set to deliver a “decisive vote against corruption, the oppressive system and nepotism.”
He mentioned Bengal needs to “fear-free and “women-oppression-free. “ He also alleged that the present government works not for the people but for its own interests.” Replying to the outsider comment, Pradhan asked, “Are Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Samik Bhattacharya outsiders?” He also said that people of Bengal have made up their minds and said that BJP would win a “full majority.”
The BJP on Saturday released its fifth list of candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, announcing five more names. Under the latest list, Saurav Sikdar has been nominated from Dum Dum Uttar, Taraknath Chatterjee from Krishnanagar Uttar, Anupam Biswas from Kalyani, Anindya Raju Banerjee from Madhyamgram, and Rudraprasad Banerjee from Uluberia Purba. With this, the party has now declared candidates for 292 of the state’s 294 seats. Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting is scheduled for May 4.
West Bengal Assembly polls LIVE: When is PM Modi going to address the Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the BJP campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections in Cooch Behar district today in the afternoon. The rally will take place at the Ras Mela grounds.