Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP’s West Bengal Assembly election campaign from Cooch Behar on Sunday, with a Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha at the historic Ras Mela Ground. The rally will mark his first election meeting in the state after the poll schedule was released. It is being seen by the party as the beginning of its intensified outreach ahead of voting later this month.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4.

Why is Cooch Behar key for the BJP?

The BJP is looking to use the rally to reinforce its place in North Bengal, a region that has continued to be central to its electoral strategy in the state. Party leaders stated PM Modi is likely to lay out the party’s pitch for a “developed West Bengal”. It will also raise issues highlighted in the BJP’s recently released chargesheet against the ruling TMC, including governance, alleged corruption, and law and order.

What comes next in the campaign

As per party sources, as quoted by the Indian Express, PM Modi is expected to conduct more public meetings later this week, including in Suri, Jangipur, Uttar Dinajpur, Suri, Asansol, Krishnanagar, Siliguri, and Dakshin Dinajpur, though schedules may still change. The BJP is also planning more rallies, roadshows, and organisational programmes across the state.

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