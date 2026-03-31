The Bharatiya Janata Party released its fourth list of candidates for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on Tuesday, A total of 13 candidates were named in the latest list. In a key change, the party has swapped its candidate in the Maynaguri seat, replacing Kaushik Roy with Dalim Roy.

WB Assembly Elections 2026: BJP’s full fourth list of candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party · Central Election Committee
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026
4th Candidate List
📅 31 March 2026
4th List · 13 Candidates
# No. Constituency Candidate
1 6 Sitai SC Ashutosh Barma
2 8 Natabari Girija Shankar Roy
3 94 Bagda SC Soma Thakur
4 141 Magrahat Purba SC Uttam Kumar Banik
5 144 Falta Debangshu Panda
6 151 Sonarpur Uttar Debashish Dhar
7 162 Chowrangee Santosh Pathak
8 173 Howrah Dakshin Shyamal Hati
9 175 Panchla Ranjan Kumar Paul
10 211 Chandipur Dr. Piyush Kanti Das
11 233 Garbeta Pradeep Lodha
12 265 Memari Manav Guha
13 283 Barabani Arijit Roy
🔄 Revision in 2nd List
16 Maynaguri SC Dalim Roy
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West Bengal Elections 2026: Key details

Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The 294-member Vidhan Sabha is expected to witness a close contest between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the BJP.

In the first phase, voting will take place in districts including Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. The second phase will cover East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.