West Bengal Assembly Elections: BJP president JP Nadda begins two-day visit, to launch campaign in Mamata’s backyard

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has embarked on a two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal. Nadda reached Kolkata this afternoon and is scheduled to launch a door-to-door campaign in Kalighat as part of the party’s massive public outreach strategy. The place to launch the campaign has been chosen very carefully as Kalighat locality is considered to be West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s backyard. The BJP chief will also inaugurate party offices in nine districts and an election control room digitally.

During ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan,’ which is part of the party’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (No More Injustice) campaign, the BJP chief will visit residences on the Girish Mukherjee Road, close to Mamata Banerjee’s home. A senior party leader said that Nadda will visit Kalighat temple to offer prayers after the campaign. Later, the BJP chief will hold a closed-door meeting with state party leaders. BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy will be among those who will attend the meeting.

On Thursday, the BJP chief will visit Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, reported PTI.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state every month till the end of the Assembly elections. Ghosh had said that the party’s two senior leaders will visit poll-bound state separately every month to the stock of the preparations at ground level. Following a strong performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP has set the Bengal elections as its next target. “The regular visit by top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party will energise the party workers in the state,” Ghosh had said.

Elections for the 294-member seats of the West Bengal are likely to be held in April-May next year.