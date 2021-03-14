Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Amit Shah heads for Northeast again, to address rallies in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Assembly Elections, West Bengal Elections, Assam Elections 2021 LIVE NEWS: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Assam and West Bengal from Sunday. During these two days, he will address a number of public meetings and attend other political programmes in two poll-bound states. Today, the Home Minister will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam. He will then head for West Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

Tomorrow, Amit Shah will address public meetings at Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati where he will address a Town Hall programme. Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are also expected to meet the family members of 129 party workers in Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the sate in the last few years. The BJP has been blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence.

Read More