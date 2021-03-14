Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Amit Shah heads for Northeast again, to address rallies in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections, Assam Assembly Elections, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections LIVE: Today, the Home Minister will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam. He will then head for West Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Assembly Elections, West Bengal Elections, Assam Elections 2021 LIVE NEWS: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Assam and West Bengal from Sunday. During these two days, he will address a number of public meetings and attend other political programmes in two poll-bound states. Today, the Home Minister will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam. He will then head for West Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.
Tomorrow, Amit Shah will address public meetings at Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati where he will address a Town Hall programme. Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are also expected to meet the family members of 129 party workers in Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the sate in the last few years. The BJP has been blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence.
Read More
Live Blog
West Bengal Assembly Elections, Assam Assembly Elections, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Amit Shah rally in Assam, West Bengal LIVE
Highlights
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be in Assam on Sunday. He will address four rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts. Singh's two of these rallies will be in tea gardens and one in Gohpur, a historical place connected with the Quit India movement. The defence minister will address a rally at Sadharu tea estate and another at Dafflaghur tea estate under the Biswanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election. His third rally will be in Gohpur for BJP candidate Utpal Bora, who is contesting against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora. (PTI)
Highlights
West Bengal Eelction 2021: The Trinamool Congress has canceled the release of its election manifesto for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, which was scheduled for today. Next date to be announced later. Polling will begin from March 27.
Assam Assembly election 2021: Altogether 267 contestants are in the fray for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of Assam Assembly, while 408 others filed nominations for 39 constituencies of the second phase. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Das said out of 295 nominations in the first phase, 10 were rejected and 18 candidates withdrew their papers. The prominent candidates who will contest in the first phase from the BJP are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).
NDA alliance partner AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor) will also try their political luck during the first phase of polling on March 27. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC Secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) are contesting in the first phase. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: The Congress yesterday night released a list of its 21 candidates for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The list was issued after a meeting of the Congress' central election committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi. The Congress is contesting 25 of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly, with the DMK fighting on a majority of the seats. The Congress had contested 41 assembly seats in the last assembly polls. The Congress also announced its candidate for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bye-elections, fielding V Vijayakumar from the seat. (PTI)