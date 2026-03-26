Nearly two years after the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered nationwide outrage, her mother has decided to step up her fight for women safety by contesting the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The victim’s mother has been fielded by the BJP from Panihati in North 24 Parganas, a constituency considered a Trinamool Congress stronghold. She was included in the party’s third list of 18 candidates announced on Wednesday

From the grief to the campaign trail

Shortly after her candidature was announced, the victim’s mother said her decision was driven by concerns over women’s safety and the quest for justice.

“I am here to fight for justice for my daughter. I am the candidate to fight for the safety and security of women in the state. Women’s safety is my only concern,” she said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

“I will raise my voice for those who have forgotten how to protest.. ..If I can serve people, my daughter will also be happy.”

She said that she had previously been approached by different political parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress, but was not mentally ready to enter politics at that time. She added that she joined the BJP because she wants to end what she described as the “misrule” of the Trinamool Congress.

Parents pin hopes on the political change

Meanwhile, the victim’s father told PTI that the family believes only a change in government can ensure justice for their daughter and improve the safety of women in the state.

“Only the BJP can ensure justice for my daughter and provide safety and security to the women of the state,” he mentioned.

He insisted that their entry into politics was not because of power. “We are entering politics for power. We are doing this so that women in West Bengal are safe,” he said as quoted by PTI , adding that he and his wife would campaign together.

A case that continues to strike a chord with people

The 26-year-old doctor was found dead inside a seminar room at RG Kar hospital in August 2024, a case that led to months of protests by doctors, civil society groups and students across the country.

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder. But the family continue to claim that more people were involved and has expressed dissatisfaction with the speed of the wider investigation.

The BJP has repeatedly put forward the RG Kar case in its campaign, accusing the ruling TMC of failing to ensure women’s safety. Recalling his daughter’s dream, the father told PTI that she has wanted to open a clinic for the poor. “We lost our only daughter. She was all we had. We will fulfil her dream,” he stated.