For the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, the battleground has narrowed to a clutch of constituencies where caste arithmetic, border anxieties and unfinished political rivalries converge. Four years after Suvendu Adhikari’s upset win over Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, both parties return to these same flashpoints, but with higher stakes, new wildcards and 6.45 crore voters ready to deliver their verdict.

Polling unfolds in two phases on April 23 and 29 across 294 constituencies, with results due on May 4 (Monday) with high-stakes battles over power, legacy and regional dominance.

Key seats like Nandigram and Bhabanipur symbolise prestige battles, while other constituencies highlight caste dynamics, border issues and urban shifts that could maintain the balance.

Prestige clashes: Bhabanipur and Nandigram

Bhabanipur in south Kolkata stands as TMC’s iconic stronghold, long represented by Mamata Banerjee, who secured it via by-polls and full terms since 2011, including a 2021 victory by nearly 59,000 votes despite voter roll revisions deleting over 47,000 names. Recent buzz pits her against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in a direct prestige duel, testing TMC’s urban grip amid deletions and legal scrutiny that CM Banerjee vows to overcome even by a single vote.

Nandigram in Purba Medinipur carries historic weight from the 2007 anti-land protests that launched TMC’s rise, but Suvendu Adhikari’s 2021 upset over Mamata Banerjee- claiming nearly 49 per cent votes- made it BJP territory, now defended against TMC’s Pabitra Kar in a revenge match tied to CM Banerjee’s legacy.

North Bengal flashpoints: Dinhata, Raiganj and Siliguri Corridor

Dinhata in Cooch Behar exemplifies North Bengal’s volatility, with its 41 per cent ST voters fuelling fierce TMC-BJP contests; TMC’s Udayan Guha holds it after reclaiming from BJP’s Nisith Pramanik post-2021.

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Nearby, Raiganj features TMC’s Krishna Kalyani, who switched from BJP, against BJP’s Kaushik Choudhury, swayed by 42-49 per cent Muslim voters sensitive to CAA/NRC and border issues with Bangladesh.

Siliguri, Phulbari-Dabgram, Phansidewa and Naxalbari form the strategic ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor, blending Gorkha demands, shifting loyalties and multi-party fights where BJP eyes consolidation against TMC expansion.

Industrial and border hotspots: Asansol Dakshin, Kharagpur Sadar and Gaighata

Asansol Dakshin in Paschim Bardhaman’s coal belt pits BJP’s Agnimitra Paul, victorious since 2021, against TMC’s Tapas Banerjee in a worker-trader showdown mirroring industrial shifts. Kharagpur Sadar sees BJP’s ex-state chief Dilip Ghosh challenge TMC’s Pradip Sarkar, leveraging 2016 wins against post-2019 TMC holds.

Gaighata along the Bangladesh border hinges on Matua SC votes, central to CAA debates, positioning it as a BJP-TMC battleground for refugee and citizenship fault lines.

Communal and rural tensions: Sandeshkhali, Bhangar and Samserganj

Sandeshkhali in Sunderbans gained media attention from 2024 violence linked to TMC’s Shajahan Sheikh, boosting BJP’s Rekha Patra narrative on women’s safety despite her Basirhat Lok Sabha loss, with leads in this assembly segment signaling polarization potential.

Bhangar in South 24-Parganas remains ISF’s Nawsad Siddique bastion, the lone non-BJP opposition MLA, resisting TMC amid police oversight and CPI(M) alliances, fuelled by internal TMC rifts. Samserganj in Muslim-majority Murshidabad erupted over 2025 Waqf Act violence, drawing central forces and BJP hopes for gains from protests against TMC.

Urban and strategic strongholds: Kolkata Port, Howrah and Baruipur Paschim

Kolkata Port, with its minority voters and Hooghly-side density, stays TMC’s via Firhad Hakim’s 2021 margin, though BJP probes urban governance gaps. Howrah Madhya’s industrial fabric tests party machines, while Baruipur Paschim- held by Speaker Biman Banerjee- faces BJP’s rising 28 per cent 2021 share and 30 per cent Muslim electorate alongside CPI(M) remnants.

Others like Krishnanagar Dakshin, Domkal (ex-TMC Humayun Kabir’s independent run), Mathabhanga (SC, Nisith Pramanik), Baharampur (Adhir Chowdhury vs BJP) and Maldaha (SC) amplify diverse stakes from leadership to caste.

Emerging wildcards: Balurghat, Onda, Darjeeling and Jangipur

Balurghat spotlights rural border woes, Onda TMC-BJP clashes with candidate Subrata Dutta’s criminal cases as per ADR report, Darjeeling hill tensions over autonomy pitting BJP allies against TMC and Jangipur TMC’s ‘bidi king’ Jakir Hossain’s Rs 133 crore assets underscoring wealth in play.

Krishnaganj, Tamluk and Contai round out influencers, blending agrarian, coastal and symbolic fights that could sway the mandate in West Bengal.