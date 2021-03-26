West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Voting in 30 constituencies in Phase-I tomorrow, 191 candidates in fray

West Bengal Phase-1 Voting: In phase-1, the BJP is contesting on 29 seats and its ally AJSU, one - Baghmundi seat in Purulia district.

West Bengal (WB) Election 2021 Phase 1 Polling: In West Bengal, voting for the first phase will be held tomorrow, i.e. March 27. According to the Election Commission, there are 191 candidates in the fray for the 30 assembly constituencies going to polls in Phase-I in West Bengal. There are a total of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly which will go to polls in eight phases starting tomorrow. These 30 constituencies are spread across tribal-dominated regions including Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur. Once considered the citadel of the Left, these constituencies supported TMC wholeheartedly post 2011. In the 2016 assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had won 27 of the 30 seats while Congress had won just two.

In phase-1, the BJP is contesting on 29 seats and its ally AJSU, one – Baghmundi seat in Purulia district. TMC is contesting on 29 seats and is supporting an independent candidate from Joypur as the nomination of the TMC candidate was rejected by the returning officer.

If we take a look at key candidates in West Bengal Phase-I assembly elections, actress-turned-politician June Malia is contesting on TMC ticket from Medinipur, former Left Cabinet minister Susanta Ghosh, Congress leader Nepal Mahata, AJSU’s Ashutosh Mahato and former Left tribal affairs minister Deblina Hembram are prominent names to feature. While Susanta Ghosh is contesting from Salboni, Nepal Mahata is trying his luck from Baghmundi, Ashutosh Mahato from Baghmundi, and Deblina Hembram from Ranibandh.

There are around 70 lakh voters spread across the 30 constituencies: Patashpur (227491), Kanthi Uttar (248479), Bhagabanpur (245077), Khejuri (227748), Kanthi Dakshin (216398), Ramnagar (254788), Egra (274956), Dantan (224675), Nayagram (218490), Gopiballavpur (219205), Jhargram (225620), Keshiary (231098), Kharagpur (215564), Garbeta (222139), Salboni (265094), Medinipur (266395), Binpur (216229), Bandwan (272609), Balarampur (224133), Baghmundi (236974), Joypur (236404), Purulia (243434), Manbazar (243875), Kashipur (227397), Para (231357), Raghunathpur (247821), Saltora (224150), Chhatna (232147), Ranibandh (244233) and Raipur (215543). In West Bengal, there are 7.32 crore total voters eligible to cast their votes. There will be 1,01,916 polling booths for 294 seats in the state.

The high-intensity campaign for the first phase in West Bengal concluded yesterday which saw top BJP leadership crisscrossing the constituencies including Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh. For TMC, the campaign was led by CM Mamata Banerjee, her nephew, MP Abhishek Banerjee and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. For Congress-Left Alliance, the campaign was led by Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Abbas Siddiqui, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Voting is expected to start around 8 am and continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.