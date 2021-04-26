West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 7 Polls LIVE: Extremely confident Mamata Banerjee will be back, says Abhishek Banerjee after casting his vote in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Election Phase 7 Polling

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 7 Voting Percentage Live Updates: Polling for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections is currently underway amid tight security and a raging second wave of COVID-19. For about three dozens seats, 284 candidates are in fray and their fate will be decided by over 86 lakh voters. The Election Commission has deployed at least 796 companies of

central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting. It has also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols during the election process, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

The voting in this phase is happening just a day after the state registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 infection cases on Sunday. Polling is being held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home turf Bhabanipur.

