West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 7 Polls LIVE: Extremely confident Mamata Banerjee will be back, says Abhishek Banerjee after casting his vote in Bhabanipur

WB Election 2021 Phase 7 Voting Percentage Live, West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 7 Polls Live Updates: The Election Commission has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting.
West Bengal Election Phase 7 Polling
West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 7 Voting Percentage Live Updates: Polling for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections is currently underway amid tight security and a raging second wave of COVID-19. For about three dozens seats, 284 candidates are in fray and their fate will be decided by over 86 lakh voters. The Election Commission has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting. It has also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols during the election process, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.
The voting in this phase is happening just a day after the state registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 infection cases on Sunday. Polling is being held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home turf Bhabanipur.
Elections to two assembly constituencies - Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district - have been adjourned following the death of two coronavirus-positive candidates. The EC has fixed May 16 as the date for polling in these two seats. Six rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state have already taken place, with the last phase scheduled for Thursday. Votes will be counted on Sunday (May 2). (PTI)
West Bengal Election Phase 7 Voting LIVE: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. He says, "Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with 2/3rd majority. People are dying but EC is conducting 8-phase polls to benefit a party".
West Bengal Election Phase 7 polling: TMC candidate from Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, cast his vote for the seventh phase of West Bengal polls at the polling booth at Manmatha Nath Nandan Boys And Girls School. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA from the constituency.
West Bengal Phase 7 Election 2021: BJP candidate from Ratua constituency in Malda cast his vote for 7th phase of West Bengal Polls, at Samsi Primary School. He says, "Ratua is the most backward constituency in Malda. The local MLA is a migrant MLA as he comes only to get votes. People have decided to go with BJP."
West Bengal Election Phase-7 Polling: Grand welcome to the Women Poling Personnel at the Model Polling Station (Birudiha Secondary School) under 276 Durgapur Purba Assembly Constituency of Paschim Bardhaman District.