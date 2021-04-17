West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 5 Voting Live: Polling underway to decide fate of 342 candidates

WB Assembly Election Polls Live, West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting Percentage Live Updates: Over one crore voters will decide the political fate of 342 candidates in the fifth phase of polls.
The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.
West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Voting Live Updates: Voting is underway in West Bengal for the fifth phase of polls amid tight security arrangements after the Cooch Behar incident. Security measures have been heightened for phase five in view of the violence in the previous phase, which witnessed the death of five people in Cooch Behar, including four in CISF firing. The Election Commission has deployed at least 853 companies of central forces to ensure free and fair voting. The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. There are 342 candidates in the fray for the Phase-V polls. Over one crore voters will decide the political fate of 342 candidates in the fifth phase of polls. Voting will be held at 15,789 polling stations in the 45 constituencies. Prominent names include Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state ministers Gautam Deb and Bratya Basu and BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya.
Of the 45 constituencies going to polls, 16 seats in North 24 Parganas, eight in Purba Bardhaman, eight in Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five in Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the campaign blitzkrieg for the BJP while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi debuted with two public meetings in north Bengal. For TMC, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee led the campaign. This phase is crucial for the ruling TMC, which is aiming to better its 2016 tally of 32 seats, even as a resurgent BJP looks to make inroads. In the last election, the Left-Congress alliance had bagged 10 seats. Elections have been held in 135 constituencies so far and the remaining 159 seats are set to go to polls between April 17 and 29.
Read More
Live Blog
West Bengal Election Phase-5 Live: West Bengal Election Phase 5 Polling Live Updates, WB Assembly Election 2021 Phase 5 Voting Percentage Live
Highlights
Meanwhile, a controversy erupted yesterday after the BJP released a purported audio clip in which Wes Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heard telling the Trinamool Congress nominee of Sitalkuchi to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10. Claiming that such a conversation never took place, the TMC described the audio clip as "bogus" and wondered whether the Centre is tapping a chief ministers phone. On the other hand, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the EC has curtailed period of campaigning. The Election Commission on Friday invoked is constitutional powers to put in place restrictions on campaigning by political parties, including curtailing its time, for the West Bengal assembly elections. In an order, the poll panel curtailed the time for campaign up to 7 pm. Earlier it was up to 10 pm. "No rallies, public meetings, street plays, nukkad sabhas, shall be allowed on any day during the days of campaign between 7 pm and 10 am with effect from 7 pm of April 16," the order said. It also extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three of the eight phases of the West Bengal polls to be held on April 22, 26 and 29. The fifth phase is on Saturday.
Highlights
West Bengal Election Live: Polling underway at Booth number 263 in Darjeeling during the fifth phase
West Bengal Election Live: Voters queue up to cast their votes as 5th phase of polling begins; visuals from Kamarhati