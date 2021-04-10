West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 4 Voting Live: Polling begins for 44 constituencies; Babul Supriyo, Partha Chatterjee in fray

West Bengal Election 2021 Voting Live Updates: As many as 373 candidates are in fray from 44 constituencies.

West Bengal (WB) Assembly Election Phase 4 Polling Live Updates: Voting has begun for the fourth phase of elections in West Bengal. As many as 373 candidates are in fray from 44 constituencies going to polls in this phase. Prominent faces among these include Babul Supriyo who has locked horns with sitting TMC MLA Arup Biswas from Tollygunj, TMC’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee against film actor Srabanti Chatterjee of the BJP from Behala West, TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee from Domjur on a BJP ticket, and BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik from Chuchura and Dinhata, respectively. The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6.30 pm. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas(Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Of the 44 constituencies, nine assembly constituencies are in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.

The Election Commission has deployed 789 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) at 15,940 polling stations which are spread over the 44 constituencies going to polls. Each CAPF company comprises 100 personnel. According to PTI, the highest deployment of 187 companies of CAPF will be in Cooch Behar, which has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the run-up to the elections, including an attack on BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for BJP candidates at various places by holding public meetings and roadshows. Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee held several public meetings in many of the constituencies going to the polls tomorrow.

Read More