West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 Voting Live: Voting begins for 31 assembly seats

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 2 Polling Live Updates: Polling is underway in West Bengal for 31 assembly seats in phase three. The seats are spread across three districts — Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas. Here, a three-way battle is expected with the BJP seeking to breach TMC fortresses, and Left Front-ISF-Congress alliance hoping to make a mark in areas. For 31 seats, 205 candidates are in fray and more than 78.5 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Among the prominent candidates are BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly. The Election Commissioner has made tight security arrangements to ensure peaceful voting. It has deployed 618 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to guard 10,871 polling stations — all of which have been marked “sensitive” by the Commission.

Of 31 constituencies going to polls in phase three, 16 are in South 24 Parganas (part II), seven in Howrah (part I) and eight in Hooghly (part I). The ruling Trinamool Congress had won all but one seat of these 31 segments in the 2016 assembly elections. The Congress, on the other hand, had managed to bag Amta constituency in Howrah district. The BJP, however, has now emerged as the main contender of the TMC. All eyes will be on four of seven seats in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, held by Mamata’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. The rest three seats will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10.

