West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Mamata vs Suvendu as voting starts in Nandigram, 29 other seats

WB Assembly Election 2021, West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari is the sitting MLA from Nandigram, which falls under Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.
Besides Nandigram, some other key constituencies going to polls in the second phase are Tamluk, Haldia, Bankura, Kharagpur Sadar, Chandipur, Panskura Paschim, and Moyna.
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase-2 Polling Live Updates: Polling for 30 assembly seats including high-profile Nandigram in phase two is underway. The seats going to polls in the second phase are spread in four districts of South 24Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purba Medinipur. In the second phase, all eyes are on Nandigram where sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on TMC defector and her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari. High-voltage campaign for Nandigram ended on Tuesday with a massive roadshow of Amit Shah for Suvendu, and a series of public meetings by Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu Adhikari is the sitting MLA from Nandigram, which falls under Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency currently held by BJP leader’s brother Dibyendu Adhikari.
Besides Nandigram, some other key constituencies going to polls in the second phase are Tamluk, Haldia, Bankura, Kharagpur Sadar, Chandipur, Panskura Paschim, and Moyna. In Panskura Paschim, TMC’s Firoza Bibi, who has won twice from Nandigram, is taking on Shintu Senapati of the saffron party and Chittaranjan Das Thakur of the Left. In Moyna, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda is the BJP candidate against Sangram Kumar Dolui of ruling Trinamool and Manik Bhownik of the Congress. Polling for phase one had taken place on March 27.
In Phase-I and Phase-II, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda had led BJP's campaign from the front addressing rallies at Kanthi and Nandigram and urging the electorate to vote for the saffron party to usher in 'ashol poriborton' (actual change) to build 'Sonar Bangla' (prosperous Bengal). Star campaigners of the BJP stressed on various scams of the ruling Trinamool Congress - from the Saradha and Narada tape scam to the recent allegations over the siphoning of funds for Amphan relief and the COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee, who has chosen to contest from Nandigram instead of from her home seat Bhowanipore in the city, stayed put there and campaigned from her wheelchair. The feisty politician held two back-to-back rallies in Paschim Medinipur despite the early summer heat urging people to vote for TMC so that the development work taken up there by the government continued.
