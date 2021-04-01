West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Mamata vs Suvendu as voting starts in Nandigram, 29 other seats

Besides Nandigram, some other key constituencies going to polls in the second phase are Tamluk, Haldia, Bankura, Kharagpur Sadar, Chandipur, Panskura Paschim, and Moyna.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase-2 Polling Live Updates: Polling for 30 assembly seats including high-profile Nandigram in phase two is underway. The seats going to polls in the second phase are spread in four districts of South 24Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purba Medinipur. In the second phase, all eyes are on Nandigram where sitting chief minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on TMC defector and her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari. High-voltage campaign for Nandigram ended on Tuesday with a massive roadshow of Amit Shah for Suvendu, and a series of public meetings by Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu Adhikari is the sitting MLA from Nandigram, which falls under Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency currently held by BJP leader’s brother Dibyendu Adhikari.

Besides Nandigram, some other key constituencies going to polls in the second phase are Tamluk, Haldia, Bankura, Kharagpur Sadar, Chandipur, Panskura Paschim, and Moyna. In Panskura Paschim, TMC’s Firoza Bibi, who has won twice from Nandigram, is taking on Shintu Senapati of the saffron party and Chittaranjan Das Thakur of the Left. In Moyna, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda is the BJP candidate against Sangram Kumar Dolui of ruling Trinamool and Manik Bhownik of the Congress. Polling for phase one had taken place on March 27.

