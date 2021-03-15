Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Amit Shah to kick-start yatra from Jhargram; Yashwant Sinha inducted as TMC vice president

West Bengal Elections, Assembly Elections 2021 Live News: Amit Shah on Sunday addressed two public rallies in Assam and later held a massive roadshow in Kharagpur town in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.
Amit Shah in Bengal
Assembly Election 2021 News Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will today launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra from Jhargram. The Yatra is organised in honour of Munda and Kanhu’s contributions in the fight against British colonial rule. A BJP leader said that the objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of these great freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal.
On Sunday, Shah addressed two public rallies in Assam and later held a massive roadshow in Kharagpur town in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. During the roadshow, Shah delivered a brief speech and said the BJP government will bring ‘asli parivartan’ (true change) and ‘Sonar Bangla’ will be created again. He reiterated the saffron party would form the next government by winning over 200 seats. Besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also campaigned in Assam on Sunday.
West Bengal will vote in eight-phases to elect leaders for the 294-member House. The polling will begin from March 27 and end on April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.
Read More
Live Blog
Assembly Elections 2021, West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE
Highlights
Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday promised that after coming to power, the BJP will be successful in ushering in "true change in West Bengal and turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) again. He held a colourful roadshow at Kharagpur town in Paschim Medinipur district in support of BJP candidates contesting the West Bengal assembly election. Shah claimed that the huge turnout in the roadshow underscored that people want change in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I promise that the BJP government will be successful in bringing 'asli parivartan' (true change) and 'Sonar Bangla' will be created again," Shah said in a brief speech at the end of the roadshow. (PTI)
Highlights
West Bengal Election 2021: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined TMC, has been appointed as its vice president and national working committee member.