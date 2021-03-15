Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Amit Shah to kick-start yatra from Jhargram; Yashwant Sinha inducted as TMC vice president

Amit Shah in Bengal

Assembly Election 2021 News Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will today launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra from Jhargram. The Yatra is organised in honour of Munda and Kanhu’s contributions in the fight against British colonial rule. A BJP leader said that the objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of these great freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal.

On Sunday, Shah addressed two public rallies in Assam and later held a massive roadshow in Kharagpur town in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. During the roadshow, Shah delivered a brief speech and said the BJP government will bring ‘asli parivartan’ (true change) and ‘Sonar Bangla’ will be created again. He reiterated the saffron party would form the next government by winning over 200 seats. Besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also campaigned in Assam on Sunday.

West Bengal will vote in eight-phases to elect leaders for the 294-member House. The polling will begin from March 27 and end on April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

Read More