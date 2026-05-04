West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Early Trends: Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 has begun today at 77 centres across the state. The results will decide whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee secures a fourth straight term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages a major breakthrough.

With counting starting from 8 am, early trends from key seats are expected shortly.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: When were polling held?

Polling for all 294 seats was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The state witnessed one of the highest voter turnouts in its history, with an overall participation of around 92.93%. Phase 1, covering 152 constituencies mainly in northern and western districts, recorded about 93.19% turnout. Phase 2, which included Kolkata and southern districts, saw participation between 91.66% and 92.6%.

The high turnout reflects strong public engagement, driven by intense campaigning and heavy security deployment. Key issues during the election included governance, women’s safety, corruption allegations, employment, and concerns over changes in voter lists.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Key battles and constituencies to watch

Several high-profile contests have drawn attention. In Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee is facing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a direct and closely watched contest. Nandigram remains another crucial seat, where Suvendu Adhikari is defending his position. Sandeshkhali has also become a key battleground, especially over issues related to women’s safety and law and order.

Other important constituencies include Asansol Dakshin, Kharagpur Sadar, Panihati, and several seats in North Bengal where the BJP is trying to expand its presence, while the TMC is looking to retain its strongholds.

The TMC, which won 215 seats in 2021, is facing anti-incumbency after 15 years in power. The BJP, which secured 77 seats in the last election, is hoping to improve its performance. The Left Front and Congress are also contesting but are not expected to play a major role.

The elections were mostly peaceful, with only a few incidents reported. Repolling was held in some booths after complaints. The final results will not only decide West Bengal’s next government but could also shape the political landscape ahead of future national elections.