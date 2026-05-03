West Bengal Election Results 2026: West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 are shaping up as one of the most high‑stakes contests in recent years, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) defending its decade‑long rule against a sharply expanded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that now seeks to form its first government in the state.

The campaign has been framed around debates over the CAA‑NRC, alleged recruitment scams, law and order, Centre–state friction and the footprint of national politics on a traditionally regional‑centric voter base.

With a record 92.47 per cent turnout in 2026- far above the 2011 high of 84.72 per cent- voters have signalled deep engagement, making the counting on May 4 (Monday) a decisive moment for the state’s 294‑seat Assembly.

2021 verdict: TMC dominance and BJP’s surge

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC returned to power with a commanding two‑thirds majority, winning 213 of 294 seats and securing 48 per cent of the popular vote, while Mamata Banerjee became the first Bengal chief minister to win three consecutive terms. The BJP, despite losing the overall contest, emerged as the principal opposition, leaping from just 3 seats in 2016 to 77 in 2021 and capturing 37.97 per cent of the vote share, largely on the back of a strong polarisation script and a sharper presence across rural and semi‑urban belts.

The Left–Congress alliance, once a major force, failed to win a single seat, completing its electoral eclipse in the state. The 2021 result also highlighted razor‑thin margins, with several TMC and BJP wins coming within 2–5 per cent, underscoring a highly competitive, regionally fragmented terrain that continues to shape the 2026 election calculations.

Major political developments before 2026

Ahead of the 2026 polls, the TMC sought to consolidate its welfare‑based narrative, rolling out expanded schemes for women, farmers, youth and the poor, while also highlighting its record on infrastructure and subsidy‑driven governance. The BJP, in contrast, intensified its organisation‑building and candidate‑management, inducting high‑profile faces such as Rekha Patra, Roopa Ganguly and other regional leaders to project a more localised image beyond its national brand.

The political battle also spilled into the judiciary, with the TMC challenging the Election Commission’s transfer of top bureaucrats in the Calcutta High Court, while the EC pushed for a level‑playing field through strict enforcement of model‑code norms and the deployment of central forces for election security.

High‑stakes key battles and constituencies

Several key constituencies are shaping up as important indicators of the 2026 result. The most high‑profile fight is in Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is up against Suvendu Adhikari, who had defeated her in Nandigram in 2021. That contest remains a symbol of their bitter personal and political rivalry, with Adhikari now contesting from more than one seat this time.

Other closely watched battles include Diamond Harbour, seen as a stronghold linked to the TMC’s younger leadership, and Jadavpur, where the TMC is facing the CPI‑M in a major clash that reflects how left and centre‑left politics are changing in the state. In and around Kolkata, seats such as Ballygunge, Kolkata Port, Baruipur Paschim, Asansol Dakshin, Tamluk, Contai and Kharagpur Sadar are being tracked carefully because they often show how voters in urban, semi‑urban and industrial areas are leaning.

What May 4 will decide for Bengal?

On May 4, counting for all 294 seats will begin at 8:00 am, with live trends expected to reveal whether the TMC can extend its run into a fourth term or whether the BJP can breach the magic number by leveraging the 2021‑era momentum into full government formation. The outcome will not only decide the next chief minister and the balance of power in Bengal’s Assembly, but also affect the broader national narrative, given the state’s symbolic weight in the Congress‑free, BJP‑versus‑regional‑party arc.

Exit Polls predict BJP victory in Bengal

Exit pollsters forecasted a major upset in West Bengal’s 2026 Assembly elections. They project the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seizing a clear majority from Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 294-seat assembly.

Pollster projections (tentative figures)-

Chanakya Strategies: BJP at 150-160 seats; TMC at 130-140 seats; others at 6-10 seats.

Matrize: BJP at 146-161 seats; TMC at 125-140 seats; others at 6-10 seats.

Poll Diary: BJP at 142-171 seats; TMC at 99-127 seats; others at 5-9 seats.

ECI orders fresh polls in Falta constituency

The Election Commission of India has mandated repolling across all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary ones, in West Bengal’s 144-Falta Assembly Constituency. Voting will occur from 7 AM to 6 PM on May 21, with vote counting scheduled for May 24.

What is the reason for repolling?

ECI cited ‘severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process’ during the original polling on April 29, at numerous stations in the constituency as the basis for these directives.Regional dynamics and voter shifts

The election campaign has exposed a divided voter map: rural and many semi‑urban belts continue to tilt toward the TMC, buoyed by intensive welfare outreach and a strong local network, while the BJP has made visible inroads in parts of north and south Bengal, especially in Hindu‑majority pockets where national‑security and identity‑linked issues hold sway. The 2021 result showed that the TMC swept 73 per cent of the seats despite a 48 per cent vote share, while the BJP’s 77 seats came on a 39 per cent base, reflecting the disproportional advantage of Bengal’s first‑past‑the‑post system.

Opinion‑poll snapshots for 2026 suggest no clear‑cut landslide, with rural support still largely with the TMC but the BJP consolidating its foothold in urban and semi‑urban areas, making swing constituencies and first‑time voters critical determinants of the final tally.

Disclaimer: Exit polls are statistical projections based on voter interviews conducted immediately after polling. They are not official results and should be treated only as indicative trends.