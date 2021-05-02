West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE: Can BJP stop Mamata’s hattrick in Bengal? Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM

West Bengal Election Results 2021: It's BJP vs TMC in Bengal

2021 West Bengal, WB Assembly Election Vote Counting Live Coverage: All eyes are on West Bengal, which went to polls in eight phases with last one being held on April 29. Counting of votes for 294 seats is set to commence from 8 am. The Election Commission (EC) has made all the necessary security and other arrangements to undertake the counting process amidst the raging Covid-19 pandemic. West Bengal witnessed a bipolar contest between the TMC and BJP. However, exit polls suggest that fight was very close and both the parties have a chance to score victory. The pollsters are divided over Bengal numbers with half predicting win for Mamata while half is going with the BJP. Overall, the fight is very close and pollster expect that the results can go either way.

As per Times Now C Voter, the TMC is expected to win 158 seats while the BJP is projected to get 115 and the Left could settle at just 19 seats. Today’s Chanakya has given 180 seats to TMC while 108 to the BJP and 2 to the Left-Congress. The poll conducted by CNN News18 has projected 162 seats for the TMC and 115 for the BJP.

The Republic TV-CNX survey has predicted 128-138 seats for Mamata and 138-148 seats for the BJP. The Left could get 11-21 seats. India TV and Jan Ki Baat have predicted a clear win for the BJP. As per India TV, the BJP can get 173-192 seats while TMC may end with 64-68. Jan Ki Baat has predicted 162-185 seats while 104-121 seats for the TMC. India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 130-156 seats for the TMC and 134-160 for the BJP.