Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released her party’s manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections. The CM turned the occasion into a sweeping indictment of the BJP-led central government and setting the tone for what she called a fight not just for Bengal, but for the country itself.

West Bengal goes to polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, for all 294 Assembly seats, with votes to be counted on May 4.

What does the TMC manifesto promise voters?

Mamata Banerjee described the manifesto as a “roadmap of resolve” for West Bengal’s next five years. At the heart of the TMC’s electoral pitch is a package of welfare and governance commitments.

Presenting her 10 ‘pratigyas’ or pledges, Banerjee struck a familiar chord of continuity and consolidation. “These commitments will guide our journey forward,” she said.

The proposed ‘Duare Chikitsa’ initiative aims to take medical services directly to people’s doorsteps, with annual health camps planned across every block and town. The idea is to bring diagnosis, prevention and care out of hospitals and into neighbourhood courtyards.

Equally central is the expansion of ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, the state’s flagship income support scheme for women. In a move likely to resonate strongly with beneficiaries, the TMC has promised a ₹500 hike in monthly assistance. Women in the general category would receive ₹1,500, while those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities would get ₹1,700 through direct transfers.

Banerjee said that women’s empowerment remains a cornerstone of her governance philosophy. The TMC has promised that thousands of schools are to be modernised with e-learning facilities. The government has pledged to create seven to eight new districts, blocks and municipalities to bring administration closer to the people.

Political combat from stage

Beyond welfare, the manifesto signals continued focus on infrastructure and service delivery, though its emotional core rests on a promise of stability. “The wheels of development must keep turning,” Banerjee said.

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Banerjee used the manifesto launch to level some of her most pointed accusations against the Centre. “In every election, we have witnessed various conspiracies since the time the BJP came to power, but this time the conspiracy has crossed all limits. It seems they want to capture Bengal by any means and take control of the state,” she said.

She alleged that an “undeclared President’s Rule” had been effectively imposed on Bengal — a charge she said was no longer unofficial. “Modi ji has declared President’s Rule in Bengal. They are not saying it openly, but their actions show it,” she said, calling it a “shame”.