West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: West Bengal remains on high alert as the state nears the May 4 counting day, with political tensions escalating following the conclusion of the two-phase assembly elections. As both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalise their preparations, the focus has shifted toward the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) stored in strongrooms across the state.

Suvendu Adhikari targets Bhabanipur strongroom

The Bhabanipur constituency, a key battleground where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, has become the epicenter of post-poll friction. Adhikari has publicly claimed that stringent monitoring is in place at the Bhabanipur strongroom, alleging that CM is being kept under surveillance to prevent any potential tampering or undue advantages. He has sought to reassure voters of the integrity of the electoral process while criticising the ruling party’s proximity to the secure zones.

Earlier, Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines. She claimed that her party received reports of EVM tampering in many parts of the state. Banerjee said, “There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn’t let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room.”

ALSO READ Assembly Elections 2026: Election Commission rolls out new QR code system amid EVM tampering claims in Bengal

Asserting that TMC is facing a biased stance from the Election Commission of India, CM Banerjee said, “Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together.”

TMC to hold virtual meeting with party workers

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is gearing up for the counting day by organising virtual meetings with party candidates and counting agents. These sessions are aimed at ensuring that the party’s ground teams remain vigilant against any perceived irregularities and are fully prepared to track the data flow on May 4. He has expressed confidence in the party’s performance, predicting that the TMC’s vote share will surpass the 2021 tally, even as he continues to sharpen his rhetoric against the Election Commission and central agencies, which he characterises as biased toward the opposition.

Live Updates