West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Live: West Bengal remains on high alert as the state nears the May 4 counting day, with political tensions escalating following the conclusion of the two-phase assembly elections. As both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalise their preparations, the focus has shifted toward the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) stored in strongrooms across the state.
Suvendu Adhikari targets Bhabanipur strongroom
The Bhabanipur constituency, a key battleground where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, has become the epicenter of post-poll friction. Adhikari has publicly claimed that stringent monitoring is in place at the Bhabanipur strongroom, alleging that CM is being kept under surveillance to prevent any potential tampering or undue advantages. He has sought to reassure voters of the integrity of the electoral process while criticising the ruling party’s proximity to the secure zones.
Earlier, Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines. She claimed that her party received reports of EVM tampering in many parts of the state. Banerjee said, “There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn’t let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room.”
Asserting that TMC is facing a biased stance from the Election Commission of India, CM Banerjee said, “Our agent has been arrested; there has been so much one-sidedness. Even after that, if someone tries to steal the EVM machine, if someone tries to steal the counting, then we will fight life and death together.”
TMC to hold virtual meeting with party workers
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is gearing up for the counting day by organising virtual meetings with party candidates and counting agents. These sessions are aimed at ensuring that the party’s ground teams remain vigilant against any perceived irregularities and are fully prepared to track the data flow on May 4. He has expressed confidence in the party’s performance, predicting that the TMC’s vote share will surpass the 2021 tally, even as he continues to sharpen his rhetoric against the Election Commission and central agencies, which he characterises as biased toward the opposition.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: 'CAPF is deployed and everything is sealed there', says State Chief Electoral Officer
On TMC's allegations of EVM tampering, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal says, "Anyone can level any allegations. Where did tampering take place? CAPF is deployed there. Everything is sealed there. Three-layer security is in place. So, how can tampering take place?".
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: 'Mamata Banerjee fearing defeat from BJP', says Sukanta Majumdar
"Mamata Banerjee is fearing defeat from BJP; TMC is making baseless allegations," says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on CM alleging strongroom breach.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Omar Abdullah dismisses exit polls, alleges 'vote theft' via SIR
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has formally rejected the credibility of recent exit polls concerning the West Bengal Assembly elections, predicting that the final results will contradict these projections. Dismissing the forecasts of a potential BJP-led government, Abdullah pointed to previous election cycles where exit polls failed to accurately predict the outcome, arguing that the public will see these current predictions proven wrong when votes are counted on Monday.
Beyond questioning the accuracy of exit polls, Abdullah voiced significant concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process itself, specifically criticizing the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. While clarifying that he does not subscribe to the theory of "pre-poll rigging" via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he alleged that the current threat to democracy stems from the systematic deletion of voters through the SIR process. Supporting Mamata Banerjee’s decision to station party workers outside strongrooms to safeguard ballots, he framed the West Bengal election as a critical test for all opposition parties, warning that any electoral outcome influenced by the SIR process would set a dangerous precedent for future democratic exercises.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: 'Victory is certain', says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has adopted a defiant stance ahead of the May 4 counting day, vowing to "fight to the death" against any potential tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or the vote counting process. In a strong statement issued via the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party leadership declared that the state would not submit to external pressures, specifically targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its use of central forces. The TMC has cautioned that any perceived overreach or transgression during this period will face a robust democratic response once the final results are declared.
These statements follow a historic electoral cycle that witnessed a staggering combined voter turnout of 92.47% across two phases—the highest in the state’s history since independence. The first phase on April 23 saw a participation rate of 93.19%, followed by 91.66% in the second phase on April 29, with female voter turnout (92.28%) slightly outpacing male turnout (91.07%). Despite this massive civic engagement, the polling period was marred by significant political friction between TMC and BJP workers, frequently centering on the deployment of security forces and allegations of procedural intimidation. The stakes remain incredibly high as the state approaches the final verdict, with recent exit polls projecting a seismic shift in the political landscape. Chanakya Strategies, for instance, has predicted a decisive victory for the BJP with 150-160 seats, potentially ending the TMC’s 15-year tenure and limiting the incumbent party to 30-40 seats. As both the ruling party and the opposition brace for the final tally, the Chief Minister has urged citizens to maintain peace, even while signaling that her party is fully prepared to challenge any irregularities in the counting process to safeguard the electoral outcome.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: EC reviews repolling demands across 77 booths in South 24 Parganas
The Election Commission (EC) is currently examining requests for repolling in 77 booths across four assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas, following the second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections held on April 29. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal indicated that while repolling is being considered for specific locations, a final decision depends on the forthcoming reports from the appointed observers. The complaints under review include allegations of Electronic Voting Machine tampering, voter intimidation, and violations of voting secrecy in areas such as Falta, Diamond Harbour, Magrahat, and Budge Budge. To ensure transparency, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has tasked Special Observer Subrata Gupta with conducting on-site inspections of the affected polling stations, with a final determination expected to be finalized shortly.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to hold meeting with counting agents tomorrow
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting on Saturday, with all counting agents and relevant party stakeholders. Earlier on Thursday, the political row over the central forces deployment in West Bengal during polling intensified as TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the forces of acting "BJP private army" and manhandling citizens, alleging that such action led to the death of an elderly man in Udaynarayanpur. In an X post, he claimed that the central forces manhandled the man and his son, who were there to vote. He added that after the incident, the man collapsed and was declared dead on arrival, claiming the forces have been "unleashed on the people of Bengal" to suppress the democratic process of elections." Central Forces under Amit Shah have become BJP's PRIVATE ARMY- A gang of licensed thugs unleashed on the people of Bengal. In Udaynarayanpur, an elderly man went to cast his vote with his son. Too frail to walk unaided, his son tried to help him into the booth.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: 'Why did they increase security after 48 hours', asks TMC's Shantanu Sen
On the controversy over strong rooms in Kolkata, TMC leader Shantanu Sen says, “The EC should point out the TMC representative in the video shown. Every party’s representative should be present there… If there was adequate security, then why did they increase the security after 48 hours.”
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Security tightened at Netaji Indoor Stadium ahead of May 4 counting
Security has been tightened outside the strong room at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata ahead of vote counting scheduled for May 4. The development comes following allegations raised by the Trinamool Congress that the Bharatiya Janata Party, in "active collusion" with the Election Commission of India, is attempting to open ballot boxes without the presence of relevant party stakeholders. Senior TMC leaders, including West Bengal minister and Shyampukur assembly constituency candidate Shashi Panja and Belghata constituency candidate Kunal Ghosh, staged a sit-in protest in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The protest was held over allegations that EVM and VVPAT boxes were being accessed without the presence of authorised representatives of political parties. Ghosh alleged that some individuals were tampering with postal ballots inside the strong room, claiming that no TMC representatives were allowed inside and that the activity was visible on CCTV surveillance. "You can watch the livestreaming and CCTV camera of the Election Commission, where a few people are working inside. None of our representatives is inside...They are not letting us in. There is no transparency. They (BJP) are sending their people inside the strong room and tampering with the postal ballots...Shashi Panja and I are sitting on a protest...The party will take further action regarding this incident," he said.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: 'Unauthorised people entered strong room, attempt to tamper with counting process', says TMC MP Saugata Roy
TMC MP Saugata Roy raised concerns over alleged irregularities in strong room security ahead of vote counting, claiming attempts to influence the process and demanding strict monitoring by authorities. Saugata Roy said, "Unauthorised people entered the strong room from outside. Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja also staged a protest regarding this. Some people want to tamper with the counting process. I also saw that some people from Gujarat were shouting slogans outside the Shekhawat Memorial Girls School, where the votes for the Chief Minister's constituency will be counted...".
He further alleged political interference, adding, "We suspect that the BJP wants to interfere with the counting process, so the Chief Minister has warned everyone."Meanwhile, on the issue of strong room security amid allegations of vote tampering, TMC candidate from Siliguri Assembly constituency and Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb said, "We strongly condemn yesterday's incident.
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Authorities impose Section 163 following high-stakes strongroom visit
Tensions have flared in Kolkata as authorities imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) near the Sakhawat Memorial School- the designated counting centre and EVM strongroom for the Bhabanipur constituency. The restrictive measures, which prohibit gatherings of five or more people within a 200-meter radius of the facility, were enacted following a night of high drama sparked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegations of EVM tampering.
The situation escalated after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted a surprise visit to the strongroom premises, where she remained for over three hours amidst reports of suspicious activities. While the Chief Minister claimed she was initially denied entry, she was later permitted to inspect the facility, reinforcing her party's demand for round-the-clock vigilance by TMC supporters to ensure the security of the ballots until the May 4 counting day. In response, the Kolkata Police have significantly bolstered security, deploying additional personnel and CAPF units to fortify the area and prevent any unauthorized access or further political confrontation.