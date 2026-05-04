The West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 counting us underway after polling was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes are being counted across 293 constituencies, as one seat has been sent for repoll, while the overall outcome will be assessed on the full 294-seat Assembly structure.

The election has drawn strong political attention across the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) emerging as the main contenders. Early trends are being closely watched as both parties look to gain an early edge in the counting process.

Majority mark remains key factor

West Bengal’s 294-member Assembly requires 148 seats for any party or alliance to form the government. This majority mark continues to be the central benchmark as counting progresses across constituencies.

With counting underway for 293 seats due to one re-poll, the threshold remains unchanged, and early patterns suggest a closely contested battle between the two main political forces.

Early trends show tight contest

Initial counting trends indicate a competitive start, with both BJP and TMC registering leads in different regions. The situation continues to shift as more rounds of counting are completed, keeping the final outcome open.

The Election Commission of India has reported a voter turnout of 92.47%, one of the highest in recent years, reflecting strong participation across the state. Analysts believe such a high turnout could influence the final mandate in several closely contested seats.

Political attention builds as counting continues

As results continue to come in, attention remains focused on whether any party can cross the majority mark or if the election moves toward a hung assembly scenario.

For now, both major parties remain in contention, with trends expected to become clearer as counting progresses further through the day.