The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 284 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. It named senior leader and former state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur and former Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor from Malatipur in the list.

The party, which has decided to contest all 294 Assembly seats in the state on its own, announced the bulk of its candidates in a single list.

Among other prominent names, the Congress has fielded Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

The release of the candidate list follows detailed deliberations by the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which met a day earlier to finalise nominees for the high-stakes election.

West Bengal Congress Candidates 2026 Complete list of party nominees for Assembly Elections 192 Congress candidates selected for West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 Source: AICC Press Release | Date: 29-03-2026, 18:44 Seat No. Constituency Candidate Name 1 Mekliganj SC 2 Mathabhanga SC 3 Coochbehar Uttar SC 4 Coochbehar Dakshin 5 Sitalkuchi SC 6 Sitai SC 7 Dinhata 8 Natabari 9 Tufanganj 10 Kumargram ST 11 Kalchini ST 12 Falakata SC 13 Madarihat ST 14 Dhupguri SC 15 Maynaguri SC 16 Jalpaiguri SC 17 Rajganj SC 18 Dabgram-Fulbari 19 Mal ST 20 Nagrakata ST 21 Kalimpong 22 Darjeeling 23 Kurseong 24 Matigara-Naxalbari SC 25 Siliguri 26 Phansidewa ST 27 Chopra 28 Goalpokhar 29 Chakulia 30 Karandighi 31 Hemtabad SC 32 Kaliaganj SC 33 Raiganj 34 Itahar 35 Kushmandi SC 36 Kumarganj 37 Balurghat 38 Tapan ST 39 Gangarampur SC 40 Harirampur 41 Habibpur ST 42 Gazole SC 43 Chanchal 44 Harishchandrapur 45 Malatipur 46 Ratua 47 Manickchak 48 Maldaha SC 49 English Bazar 50 Mothabari 51 Sujapur 52 Baisnabnagar 53 Samseerganj 54 Suti 55 Jangipur 56 Raghunathganj 57 Lalgola 58 Bhagawangola 59 Raninagar 60 Murshidabad 61 Nabagram SC 62 Khargram SC 63 Burwan SC 64 Kandi 65 Bharatpur 66 Rejinagar 67 Beldanga 68 Hariharpara 69 Nowda 70 Domkal 71 Jalangi 72 Karimpur 73 Tehatta 74 Palashipara 75 Kaliganj 76 Nakashipara 77 Chapra 78 Krishnanagar Uttar 79 Nabadwip 80 Krishnanagar Dakshin 81 Santipur 82 Ranaghat Uttar Paschim 83 Krishnaganj SC 84 Ranaghat Uttar Purba SC 85 Ranaghat Dakshin SC 86 Chakdaha 87 Kalyani SC 88 Haringhata SC 89 Bagda SC 90 Bangaon Uttar SC 91 Bangaon Dakshin SC 92 Gaighata SC 93 Swarupnagar SC 94 Amdanga 95 Bijpur 96 Naihati 97 Bhatpara 98 Jagatdal 99 Noapara 100 Barrackpur 101 Khardaha 102 Dum Dum Uttar 103 Panihati 104 Kamarhati 105 Baranagar 106 Dum Dum 107 Rajarhat New Town 108 Bidhannagar 109 Rajarhat Gopalpur 110 Madhyamgram 111 Barasat 112 Deganga 113 Haroa 114 Minakhan SC 115 Sandeshkhali ST 116 Basirhat Dakshin 117 Basirhat Uttar 118 Hingalganj SC 119 Gosaba SC 120 Basanti SC 121 Kultali SC 122 Patharpratima 123 Kakdwip 124 Sagar 125 Kulpi 126 Raidighi 127 Mandirbazar SC 128 Jaynagar SC 129 Baruipur Purba SC 130 Canning Paschim SC 131 Canning Purba 132 Baruipur Paschim 133 Magrahat Purba SC 134 Magrahat Paschim 135 Diamond Harbour 136 Falta 137 Satgachhia 138 Bishnupur SC 139 Sonarpur Dakshin 140 Bhangar 141 Kasba 142 Jadavpur 143 Sonarpur Uttar 144 Tollygunj 145 Behala Purba 146 Behala Paschim 147 Maheshtala 148 Budge Budge 149 Metiaburuz 150 Kolkata Port 151 Bhabanipur 152 Rashbehari 153 Ballygunge 154 Chowrangee 155 Entally 156 Beleghata 157 Jorasanko 158 Shyampukur 159 Maniktala 160 Kashipur-Belgachhia 161 Bally 162 Howrah Uttar 163 Howrah Madhya 164 Shibpur 165 Howrah Dakshin 166 Sankrail SC 167 Panchla 168 Uluberia Purba 169 Uluberia Uttar SC 170 Uluberia Dakshin 171 Shyampur 172 Bagnan 173 Amta 174 Udaynarayanpur 175 Jagatballavpur 176 Domjur 177 Uttarpara 178 Champdani 179 Singur 180 Chandannagar 181 Chunchura 182 Balagarh SC 183 Pandua Express InfoGenIE

AICC in-charge for West Bengal Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the party had received around 2,500 applications for the 294 Assembly seats and confirmed that Congress would contest all constituencies. “We will contest all 294 seats in West Bengal, leaving none vacant. This has been the demand of our workers from the beginning,” he said.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.