The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 284 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. It named senior leader and former state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur and former Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor from Malatipur in the list.

The party, which has decided to contest all 294 Assembly seats in the state on its own, announced the bulk of its candidates in a single list.

Among other prominent names, the Congress has fielded Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

The release of the candidate list follows detailed deliberations by the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), which met a day earlier to finalise nominees for the high-stakes election.

West Bengal Congress Candidates 2026

Complete list of party nominees for Assembly Elections
192
Congress candidates selected for West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections 2026
Source: AICC Press Release | Date: 29-03-2026, 18:44
Seat No.
Constituency
Candidate Name
1
MekliganjSC
Smt. Ila Rani Roy
2
MathabhangaSC
Khilendra Nath Barman
3
Coochbehar UttarSC
Partha Pratim Ishore
4
Coochbehar Dakshin
Khokan Mani
5
SitalkuchiSC
Sukamal Barman
6
SitaiSC
Rabin Roy
7
Dinhata
Harihar Das Singha
8
Natabari
Biswajit Sarkar
9
Tufanganj
Dabendra Nath Sarma
10
KumargramST
Sudhanu Lama
11
KalchiniST
Anjan Chik Baraik
12
FalakataSC
Akshoy Kumar Barman
13
MadarihatST
Dr. Joy Prafulla Lakra
14
DhupguriSC
Harish Chandra Roy
15
MaynaguriSC
Jogen Sarkar
16
JalpaiguriSC
Sadipto Mohopto
17
RajganjSC
Tushar Kanti Roy
18
Dabgram-Fulbari
Rohit Singh Sisodiya (Gubbu)
19
MalST
Rakesh Kujur
20
NagrakataST
Shinu Munda
21
Kalimpong
Sarita Kumari Pradhan
22
Darjeeling
Madhup Rai
23
Kurseong
Saroj Kumar Khatri
24
Matigara-NaxalbariSC
Amitava Sarkar
25
Siliguri
Aloke Dhara
26
PhansidewaST
Smt. Shakuntala Tirkey
27
Chopra
Zakir Abedin
28
Goalpokhar
Masood Md Naseem Ahsan
29
Chakulia
Ali Imran Ramz (Victor)
30
Karandighi
Murshid Alam
31
HemtabadSC
Smt. Anumika Roy
32
KaliaganjSC
Girdhari Pramaanik
33
Raiganj
Mohit Sengupta
34
Itahar
Amal Acharya
35
KushmandiSC
Bablu Sarkar
36
Kumarganj
Gulam Martuja Mandal
37
Balurghat
Pradip Kumar Mitra
38
TapanST
Banitim Chandra Toppo
39
GangarampurSC
Smt. Jui Barman
40
Harirampur
Subhasish Pal (Sona)
41
HabibpurST
Rajen Soren
42
GazoleSC
Sanjay Sarkar
43
Chanchal
Asif Mehhub
44
Harishchandrapur
Mostaque Alam
45
Malatipur
Smt. Mousumi Noor
46
Ratua
Motakin Alam
47
Manickchak
Md. Anisarul Hoque
48
MaldahaSC
Bhupendra Nath Halder (Arjun)
49
English Bazar
Masud Alam
50
Mothabari
Sayem Chowdhury
51
Sujapur
Md Abdul Hannan
52
Baisnabnagar
Smt. Mamuni Mandal
53
Samseerganj
Nazme Alam
54
Suti
Aifazuddin Biswas
55
Jangipur
Mohammad Imran Ali
56
Raghunathganj
Nasir Saikh
57
Lalgola
Md. Touhidur Rahaman
58
Bhagawangola
Smt. Anju Begum
59
Raninagar
Zulfikur Ali
60
Murshidabad
Siddiqi Ali
61
NabagramSC
Hiru Haldar
62
KhargramSC
Dr. Mandar Kant Mandal
63
BurwanSC
Sujit Das
64
Kandi
Dr. Shamim Rana
65
Bharatpur
Azharuddin Sizar
66
Rejinagar
Jilu Sk
67
Beldanga
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
68
Hariharpara
Smt. Mousumi Begum
69
Nowda
Motiur Rahaman
70
Domkal
Smt. Sahnaz Begum
71
Jalangi
Abdul Rezzak Molla
72
Karimpur
Smt. Pooja Roy Chowdhury
73
Tehatta
Jyotirmay Sarkar
74
Palashipara
Hamidul Haque
75
Kaliganj
Kabil Uddin Shaikh
76
Nakashipara
Golam Kobra Mandal
77
Chapra
Rahidul Mandal
78
Krishnanagar Uttar
Arghya Gon
79
Nabadwip
Samir Saha
80
Krishnanagar Dakshin
Abdur Rahim Shaikh
81
Santipur
Alok Chatterjee
82
Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
Naiba Kumar Mondal
83
KrishnaganjSC
Sankar Kumar Sarkar
84
Ranaghat Uttar PurbaSC
Nitya Gopal Mondal
85
Ranaghat DakshinSC
Smt. Rita Pal Das
86
Chakdaha
Malay Saha
87
KalyaniSC
Asimananda Majumder
88
HaringhataSC
Smt. Hamali Das
89
BagdaSC
Prabir Kirtania
90
Bangaon UttarSC
Nilanjan Saha
91
Bangaon DakshinSC
Kishor Kumar Das
92
GaighataSC
Anil Kumar Pandey
93
SwarupnagarSC
Ritesh Mondal
94
Amdanga
Gopal Ghosh
95
Bijpur
Sibabrata Guha Roy
96
Naihati
Pradip Kumar Kundu
97
Bhatpara
Dharmendra Shaw
98
Jagatdal
Smt. Mandira Chakraborty
99
Noapara
Asoke Bhattacharya (Raja)
100
Barrackpur
Sambhu Das
101
Khardaha
Joydev Ghosh
102
Dum Dum Uttar
Dhananjoy Moitra
103
Panihati
Subhashis Bhattacharya
104
Kamarhati
Kallol Mukherjee
105
Baranagar
Smt. Kalyani Chakraborty
106
Dum Dum
Smt. Susmita Roy
107
Rajarhat New Town
SK Nijamuddin
108
Bidhannagar
Ranajit Mukherjee
109
Rajarhat Gopalpur
Partha Bhaumik
110
Madhyamgram
Ananta Roy
111
Barasat
Tanik Mukherjee
112
Deganga
Maraj Baidya
113
Haroa
Md Rabiul Molla
114
MinakhanSC
Smt. Ranu Naskar
115
SandeshkhaliST
Jodhisthir Bhumij
116
Basirhat Dakshin
Abu Ishak Gazi (Babu)
117
Basirhat Uttar
Musa Haque Mondal
118
HingalganjSC
Biswajit Roy
119
GosabaSC
Bhupal Chandra Das
120
BasantiSC
Gopinath Naiya
121
KultaliSC
Smt. Rupa Haldar
122
Patharpratima
Subhrangshu Nayek
123
Kakdwip
Nasiruddin Ahamed
124
Sagar
Prasanta Khutia
125
Kulpi
Kutub Uddin Molla
126
Raidighi
Asish Kumar Mandal
127
MandirbazarSC
Prof. Dr. Kaushik Baidya
128
JaynagarSC
Tapas Baidya
129
Baruipur PurbaSC
Pratap Chandra Mondal
130
Canning PaschimSC
Haran Chandra Mistry
131
Canning Purba
Sabir Ali Sardar
132
Baruipur Paschim
Ashital Nag
133
Magrahat PurbaSC
Dr. Alanu Halder
134
Magrahat Paschim
Abdul Majid Halder
135
Diamond Harbour
Goutam Bhattacharya
136
Falta
Abdur Rajjak Molla
137
Satgachhia
Pravash Ghosh
138
BishnupurSC
Arghya Naskar
139
Sonarpur Dakshin
Smt. Sukriti Datta
140
Bhangar
Mahabubul Islam
141
Kasba
Md. Hasim Ziashan Ahmad
142
Jadavpur
Smt. Shyamali Mandal
143
Sonarpur Uttar
Dr. Jagannath Kumir
144
Tollygunj
Manas Sinhe Roy
145
Behala Purba
Abhijit Raha
146
Behala Paschim
Saibal Roy
147
Maheshtala
Haji Abdul Hannan
148
Budge Budge
Mujibar Rahaman Kayal
149
Metiaburuz
Md. Mukhtar
150
Kolkata Port
Aquib Gulzar
151
Bhabanipur
Pradip Prasad
152
Rashbehari
Ashutosh Chatterjee
153
Ballygunge
Rohan Mitra
154
Chowrangee
Manash Sarkar
155
Entally
Kashif Reza
156
Beleghata
Smt. Shahina Javed
157
Jorasanko
Deepak Singh
158
Shyampukur
Purna Ghosh
159
Maniktala
Suman Roy Chowdhury
160
Kashipur-Belgachhia
Tarak Pal
161
Bally
Smt. Priyanka Choudhury
162
Howrah Uttar
Om Prakash Jaiswal
163
Howrah Madhya
Smt. Aparna Bose
164
Shibpur
Smt. Shrabanti Singh
165
Howrah Dakshin
Smt.Deepshikha Bhowmick
166
SankrailSC
Bachu Ram Malik
167
Panchla
Rahul Pandey
168
Uluberia Purba
Alam Delyan SK
169
Uluberia UttarSC
Smt. Kalyani Halder
170
Uluberia Dakshin
Imtaz Ali Shah
171
Shyampur
SK. Manjur Alam
172
Bagnan
Sk. Hafizur Rahaman
173
Amta
Tapan Das
174
Udaynarayanpur
Asit Bakuly
175
Jagatballavpur
Koushik Roy
176
Domjur
Aloke Koley
177
Uttarpara
Subrata Mukherjee
178
Champdani
Pritam Ghosh
179
Singur
Barun Kumar Malik
180
Chandannagar
Ratan Kumar Goldar
181
Chunchura
Moinul Haque
182
BalagarhSC
Ashok Biswas
183
Pandua
Sanatan Mandi
Express InfoGenIE

AICC in-charge for West Bengal Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the party had received around 2,500 applications for the 294 Assembly seats and confirmed that Congress would contest all constituencies. “We will contest all 294 seats in West Bengal, leaving none vacant. This has been the demand of our workers from the beginning,” he said.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.