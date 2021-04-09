  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Phase 4 voting date, timing, key candidates and constituencies – All you need to know

By: |
April 9, 2021 3:14 PM

West Bengal (WB) Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 4 Voting Time, Covid-19 Guidelines, Exit Poll, Results: In the first three phases, 91 seats went to polls out of total 294.

West Bengal Elections Phase 4 Voting, West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 4 ResultWest Bengal Election 2021: For 44 seats, 373 candidates are in fray.

West Bengal (WB) Election 2021 Phase 4 Polling Timing, Key Candidates and Constituencies: Polling for 44 assembly seats in phase four of West Bengal election will take place on Saturday (April 10). In the first three phases, 91 seats went to polls — 30 seats in phase one on March 27, 30 seats in phase two on April 1, and 31 seats in phase three on April 6. Now, fourth phase will see bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 44 assembly seats spread across five districts of West Bengal. The constituencies going to polls in fourth phase are spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Coochbehar. For 44 seats, 373 candidates are in fray including some of the prominent personalities like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Locket Chaterjee, Payel Sarkar, and former minister Rajib Banerjee.

Bengal Election 2021: Key constituencies and candidates in Phase-4

Related News

Shibpur: Manoj Tiwary (TMC) vs Rathindranath Chakraborty (BJP) vs Dr Jagannath Bhattacharya (AIFB)
Behala Paschim: Partha Chatterjee (TMC) vs Srabanti Chatterjee (BJP) vs Nihar Bhakta (CPIM)
Tollygunge: Aroop Biswas (TMC) vs Babul Supriyo (BJP) vs Debdut Ghosh (CPIM)
Behala Purbo: Ratna Chatterjee (TMC) vs Payel Sarkar (BJP) vs Samita Har Chowdhury (CPIM)
Domjur: Kalyan Ghosh (TMC) vs Rajib Banerjee (BJP) vs Uttam Bera (CPIM)
Chunchura: Asit Mazumdar (AITC) vs Locket Chatterjee (BJP) vs Dr. Pranab Ghosh (AIFB)

Voters in phase four West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

Total voters – 1,15,81,022
Men voters – 58,82,514
Women voters – 56,98,218

Polling Timing: Voting will be held between 7 AM to 6.30 PM in 15,940 polling stations

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Term of Assembly

From May 31, 2016 to May 30, 2021

Number of Assembly Seats: 294

Reserved for SCs: 68

Reserved for STs: 16

Number of General Electors: 7,32,94,980

Number of Service Voters: 1,12,642

Number of overseas Electors: 210

Total number of electors: 7,34,07,832

Number of Polling Stations in 2016: 77,413

Number of Polling Stations in 2021: 1,01,916

Percentage increase in number of Polling Stations: 31.65 per cent

West Bengal Election 2021: List of 44 Assembly Constituencies going to polls in Phase-IV

Assembly Constituency number and Name

1. 1 – Mekliganj (SC)
2. 2 – Mathabhanga (SC)
3. 3 – Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
4. 4 – Coochbehar Dakshin
5. 5 – Sitalkuchi (SC)
6. 6 – Sitai (SC)
7. 7 – Dinhata
8. 8 – Natabari
9. 9 – Tufanganj
10. 10 – Kumargram (ST)
11. 11 – Kalchini (ST)
12. 12 – Alipurduars
13. 13 – Falakata (SC)
14. 14 – Madarihat (ST)
15. 147 – Sonarpur Dakshin
16. 148 – Bhangar
17. 149 – Kasba
18. 150 – Jadavpur
19. 151 – Sonarpur Uttar
20. 152 – Tollyganj
21. 153 – Behala Purba
22. 154 – Behala Paschim
23. 155 – Maheshtala
24. 156 – Budge Budge
25. 157 – Metiaburuz
26. 169 – Bally
27. 170 – Howrah Uttar
28. 171 – Howrah Madhya
29. 172 – Shibpur
30. 173 – Howrah Dakshin31. 174 – Sankrail (SC)
32. 175 – Panchla
33. 176 – Uluberia Purba
34. 184 – Domjur
35. 185 – Uttarpara
36. 186 – Sreerampur
37. 187 – Champdani
38. 188 – Singur
39. 189 – Chandannagar
40. 190 – Chunchura
41. 191 – Balagarh (SC)
42. 192 – Pandua
43. 193 – Saptagram
44. 194 – Chanditala

Documents for identification of Voters at Polling Stations

For identification of voters at polling stations, the voter shall present the EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission.

Aadhar Card
MNREGA Job Card
Bank Passbook
Post Office Passbook
Health Insurance Smart Card (issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour)
Driving License
PAN Card
Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
Indian Passport
Pension document with photograph
Service Identity Cards (by Central/State Govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies)
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

west bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 4 voting date timing key candidates and constituencies – All you need to know
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Italian Marines case: Supreme Court says case won’t be closed till Rs 10 crore compensation paid to victims’ families
2Open up vaccines for everyone: Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, questions large-scale exports amid shortage
3Nitish Kumar has his revenge as lone LJP MLA quits party to join JDU