West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Phase 4 voting date, timing, key candidates and constituencies – All you need to know

West Bengal (WB) Election 2021 Phase 4 Polling Timing, Key Candidates and Constituencies: Polling for 44 assembly seats in phase four of West Bengal election will take place on Saturday (April 10). In the first three phases, 91 seats went to polls — 30 seats in phase one on March 27, 30 seats in phase two on April 1, and 31 seats in phase three on April 6. Now, fourth phase will see bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 44 assembly seats spread across five districts of West Bengal. The constituencies going to polls in fourth phase are spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Coochbehar. For 44 seats, 373 candidates are in fray including some of the prominent personalities like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Locket Chaterjee, Payel Sarkar, and former minister Rajib Banerjee.
Bengal Election 2021: Key constituencies and candidates in Phase-4
Shibpur: Manoj Tiwary (TMC) vs Rathindranath Chakraborty (BJP) vs Dr Jagannath Bhattacharya (AIFB) Behala Paschim: Partha Chatterjee (TMC) vs Srabanti Chatterjee (BJP) vs Nihar Bhakta (CPIM) Tollygunge: Aroop Biswas (TMC) vs Babul Supriyo (BJP) vs Debdut Ghosh (CPIM) Behala Purbo: Ratna Chatterjee (TMC) vs Payel Sarkar (BJP) vs Samita Har Chowdhury (CPIM) Domjur: Kalyan Ghosh (TMC) vs Rajib Banerjee (BJP) vs Uttam Bera (CPIM) Chunchura: Asit Mazumdar (AITC) vs Locket Chatterjee (BJP) vs Dr. Pranab Ghosh (AIFB)
Voters in phase four West Bengal Assembly elections 2021
Total voters – 1,15,81,022 Men voters – 58,82,514 Women voters – 56,98,218
Polling Timing: Voting will be held between 7 AM to 6.30 PM in 15,940 polling stations
Term of Assembly
From May 31, 2016 to May 30, 2021
Number of Assembly Seats: 294
Reserved for SCs: 68
Reserved for STs: 16
Number of General Electors: 7,32,94,980
Number of Service Voters: 1,12,642
Number of overseas Electors: 210
Total number of electors: 7,34,07,832
Number of Polling Stations in 2016: 77,413
Number of Polling Stations in 2021: 1,01,916
Percentage increase in number of Polling Stations: 31.65 per cent
West Bengal Election 2021: List of 44 Assembly Constituencies going to polls in Phase-IV
Documents for identification of Voters at Polling Stations
For identification of voters at polling stations, the voter shall present the EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission.
Aadhar Card MNREGA Job Card Bank Passbook Post Office Passbook Health Insurance Smart Card (issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour) Driving License PAN Card Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR Indian Passport Pension document with photograph Service Identity Cards (by Central/State Govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies) Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs