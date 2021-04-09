West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Phase 4 voting date, timing, key candidates and constituencies – All you need to know

West Bengal Election 2021: For 44 seats, 373 candidates are in fray.

West Bengal (WB) Election 2021 Phase 4 Polling Timing, Key Candidates and Constituencies: Polling for 44 assembly seats in phase four of West Bengal election will take place on Saturday (April 10). In the first three phases, 91 seats went to polls — 30 seats in phase one on March 27, 30 seats in phase two on April 1, and 31 seats in phase three on April 6. Now, fourth phase will see bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 44 assembly seats spread across five districts of West Bengal. The constituencies going to polls in fourth phase are spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Coochbehar. For 44 seats, 373 candidates are in fray including some of the prominent personalities like former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Bollywood singer and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, Locket Chaterjee, Payel Sarkar, and former minister Rajib Banerjee.

Bengal Election 2021: Key constituencies and candidates in Phase-4

Shibpur: Manoj Tiwary (TMC) vs Rathindranath Chakraborty (BJP) vs Dr Jagannath Bhattacharya (AIFB)

Behala Paschim: Partha Chatterjee (TMC) vs Srabanti Chatterjee (BJP) vs Nihar Bhakta (CPIM)

Tollygunge: Aroop Biswas (TMC) vs Babul Supriyo (BJP) vs Debdut Ghosh (CPIM)

Behala Purbo: Ratna Chatterjee (TMC) vs Payel Sarkar (BJP) vs Samita Har Chowdhury (CPIM)

Domjur: Kalyan Ghosh (TMC) vs Rajib Banerjee (BJP) vs Uttam Bera (CPIM)

Chunchura: Asit Mazumdar (AITC) vs Locket Chatterjee (BJP) vs Dr. Pranab Ghosh (AIFB)

Voters in phase four West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

Total voters – 1,15,81,022

Men voters – 58,82,514

Women voters – 56,98,218

Polling Timing: Voting will be held between 7 AM to 6.30 PM in 15,940 polling stations

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Term of Assembly

From May 31, 2016 to May 30, 2021

Number of Assembly Seats: 294

Reserved for SCs: 68

Reserved for STs: 16

Number of General Electors: 7,32,94,980

Number of Service Voters: 1,12,642

Number of overseas Electors: 210

Total number of electors: 7,34,07,832

Number of Polling Stations in 2016: 77,413

Number of Polling Stations in 2021: 1,01,916

Percentage increase in number of Polling Stations: 31.65 per cent

West Bengal Election 2021: List of 44 Assembly Constituencies going to polls in Phase-IV

Assembly Constituency number and Name

1. 1 – Mekliganj (SC)

2. 2 – Mathabhanga (SC)

3. 3 – Coochbehar Uttar (SC)

4. 4 – Coochbehar Dakshin

5. 5 – Sitalkuchi (SC)

6. 6 – Sitai (SC)

7. 7 – Dinhata

8. 8 – Natabari

9. 9 – Tufanganj

10. 10 – Kumargram (ST)

11. 11 – Kalchini (ST)

12. 12 – Alipurduars

13. 13 – Falakata (SC)

14. 14 – Madarihat (ST)

15. 147 – Sonarpur Dakshin

16. 148 – Bhangar

17. 149 – Kasba

18. 150 – Jadavpur

19. 151 – Sonarpur Uttar

20. 152 – Tollyganj

21. 153 – Behala Purba

22. 154 – Behala Paschim

23. 155 – Maheshtala

24. 156 – Budge Budge

25. 157 – Metiaburuz

26. 169 – Bally

27. 170 – Howrah Uttar

28. 171 – Howrah Madhya

29. 172 – Shibpur

30. 173 – Howrah Dakshin31. 174 – Sankrail (SC)

32. 175 – Panchla

33. 176 – Uluberia Purba

34. 184 – Domjur

35. 185 – Uttarpara

36. 186 – Sreerampur

37. 187 – Champdani

38. 188 – Singur

39. 189 – Chandannagar

40. 190 – Chunchura

41. 191 – Balagarh (SC)

42. 192 – Pandua

43. 193 – Saptagram

44. 194 – Chanditala

Documents for identification of Voters at Polling Stations

For identification of voters at polling stations, the voter shall present the EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission.

Aadhar Card

MNREGA Job Card

Bank Passbook

Post Office Passbook

Health Insurance Smart Card (issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour)

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards (by Central/State Govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies)

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs