West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Amit Shah back in Bengal, to address six public meetings today

West Bengal Election 2021, Amit Shah Bengal rally: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today address six public meetings in West Bengal. He will have three roadshows, two town hall meetings and one public meeting. His first event will be a roadshow in Santipur at 12.20 PM. He will then head to Ranaghat Dakshin for another roadshow at 1.30 PM. His third event will be a public meeting in Basirhat Dakshin at 3.40 PM. Shah will have his roadshow in Panihati at 4.25 PM. He will then have two town hall meetings, in Kamarhati at 5.30PM and Rajarhat Gopalpur at 7 PM.

West Bengal was scheduled to vote in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. So far, polling for four phases have been completed and the fifth phase will take place on April 17. Voting for phase took place on March 27 (30 seats), second phase on April 1 (30 seats), April 6 (31), and April 10 (44). Bengal has 294-member Assembly.

In the fourth phase, a voter turnout of 78.43 per cent was recorded amid incidents of violence in Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar. Highest polling was done in Alipurduar of 81.07 per cent followed by Coochbehra 80.92 per cent, Hooghly 78.39 per cent, Howrah 77.09 per cent, and South 24 Parganas 76.54 per cent. The Election Commission said polling was held at 15,940 polling stations spread across 44 assembly constituencies in this phase of polls. A total of 15,940 ballot units and as many control units and VVPATs were used in this phase. One control unit, one VVPAT and at least one ballot unit make one EVM unit.

