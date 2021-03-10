West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to file nomination from Nandigram at 2.30 PM

West Bengal Elections 2021: Suvendu Adhikari is also hitting back at Mamata with equal measure from his home turf, where he opened a new party office earlier today. Adhikari will file his nomination from Nandigram on March 12.
West Bengal Assembly Election Live Updates: Political temperature is rising up in West Bengal with chief minister Mamata Banerjee stepping up attack on her former cabinet colleague Suvendu Adhikary from his stomping ground, Nandigram. She will file her nomination from Nandigram later today. Adhikari is also hitting back at Mamata with equal measure from his home turf, where he opened a new party office earlier today. Adhikari will file his nomination from Nandigram on March 12.
On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee visited a temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram, and said she “does not believe in divisive politics”. After addressing a party workers’ meeting, the chief minister paid her reverence at the local mazar, popular among members of the minority community, and then offered prayers at Maa Chandi temple nearby. Banerjee also visited a roadside stall, where she prepared tea for the customers, much to the astonishment of the shop owner.
Mamata Banerjee is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP last December, in the high-profile Nandigram seat that will go to poll on April 1 in Phase-II. Without naming Adhikari even once, Banerjee on Tuesday said she had made up her mind to contest either from the Singur or Nandigram — the two cradles of anti-land acquisition movement — that catapulted her to power in 2011. She said she decided to contest from Nandigram because of overwhelming response of the people. "I have heard some people are calling me an outsider in Nandigram. I am amazed. I was born and brought up in the neighbouring Birbhum district, and the person who is calling me an outsider was born in Midnapore. Today I have become an outsider, and those coming from Gujarat have become insiders in Bengal," she told a gathering of TMC workers. (PTI)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: The Trinamool Congress has written to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer stating that they have received reports on 'distribution of boxes of incense sticks and match boxes with BJP symbol and pics of top BJP leaders to devotees at temples in Shyampukur and Jorasanko'. The TMC asks for strict action into the matter.