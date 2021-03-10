West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee to file nomination from Nandigram at 2.30 PM

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly Election Live Updates: Political temperature is rising up in West Bengal with chief minister Mamata Banerjee stepping up attack on her former cabinet colleague Suvendu Adhikary from his stomping ground, Nandigram. She will file her nomination from Nandigram later today. Adhikari is also hitting back at Mamata with equal measure from his home turf, where he opened a new party office earlier today. Adhikari will file his nomination from Nandigram on March 12.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee visited a temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram, and said she “does not believe in divisive politics”. After addressing a party workers’ meeting, the chief minister paid her reverence at the local mazar, popular among members of the minority community, and then offered prayers at Maa Chandi temple nearby. Banerjee also visited a roadside stall, where she prepared tea for the customers, much to the astonishment of the shop owner.

