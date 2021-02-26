  • MORE MARKET STATS

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule: Voting to take place in eight phases; polling date, constituency wise details, result date, other key details here

By: |
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 5:48 PM

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Date, Time and Results: The exit polls for the Assembly Election will be out on 29th April after voting concludes.

West Bengal Assembly Election Full Schedule, West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 DateWest Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Date: The election commission has decided to deploy additional companies of central forces for state assembly polls. (PTI)

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2021 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: The Election Commission has today announced the poll schedule for 294-member West Bengal Assembly. The voting for the state assembly election will be held in eight phases. With the announcement of poll dates, Model Code of conduct has kicked-in in the politically charged state which has been witnessing rallies by political biggies every other day. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is the ruling party in the state. Below are the full detail of the West Bengal Assembly Election poll schedule:

West Bengal Phase-I Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 2nd March
Last Date of Nomination: 9th March
Scrutiny of Nomination: 10th March
Withdrawal of Candidature: 12th March
Date of polls: 27th March

West Bengal Phase-II Assembly Election Dates: 30 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 5th March
Last Date of Nomination: 12th March
Scrutiny of Nomination: 15th March
Withdrawal of Candidature: 17th March
Date of polls: 1st April

West Bengal Phase-III Assembly Election Dates: 31 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 12th March
Last Date of Nomination: 19th March
Scrutiny of Nomination: 20th March
Withdrawal of Candidature: 22nd March
Date of polls: 6h April

West Bengal Phase-IV Assembly Election Dates: 44 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 16th March
Last Date of Nomination: 23rd March
Scrutiny of Nomination: 24th March
Withdrawal of Candidature: 26ht March
Date of polls: 10th April

West Bengal Phase-V Assembly Election Dates: 45 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 23rd March
Last Date of Nomination: 30th March
Scrutiny of Nomination: 31st March
Withdrawal of Candidature: 3rd April
Date of polls: 17th April

West Bengal Phase-VI Assembly Election Dates: 43 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 26th March
Last Date of Nomination: 3rd April
Scrutiny of Nomination: 5th April
Withdrawal of Candidature: 7th April
Date of polls: 22nd April

West Bengal Phase-VII Assembly Election Dates: 36 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 31st March
Last Date of Nomination: 7th April
Scrutiny of Nomination: 8th April
Withdrawal of Candidature: 12th April
Date of polls: 26th April

West Bengal Phase-VIII Assembly Election Dates: 35 Assembly Constituencies
Issue of Notification: 31st March
Last Date of Nomination: 7th April
Scrutiny of Nomination: 18th April
Withdrawal of Candidature: 12th April
Date of polls: 29th April

The exit polls for the Assembly Election will be out on 29th April after voting concludes. Counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Election will be held on May 2. The key candidates to watch for includes the CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC turncoats including Rajiv Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Baishali Dalmiya and former Howrah Municipal Corporation mayor Rathin Chakraborty, if the BJP decides to field them.

