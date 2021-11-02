West Bengal Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes today, BJP faces prestige battle in Dinhata, Shantipur

Bypolls to Dinhata and Shantipur are prestige battles for the saffron party, which is currently grappling with exodus of MLAs and senior leaders.

West Bengal Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: The counting of votes for the by-elections held in four assembly constituencies of West Bengal – Dinhata, Shantipur, Khardah and Gosaba – will be held on Tuesday. The four seats witnessed a high voter turnout of 71 per cent on September 30. In Dinhata, TMC’s heavyweight north Bengal leader Udayan Guha is fighting to reclaim the seat which BJP had snatched from him by a whisker in polls held last April.

The by-election at Dinhata were necessitated by the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, now Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, who favoured keeping his Lok Sabha membership over sitting in the opposition in West Bengal’s assembly. Guha, a two-time MLA from Dinhata, is up against BJP’s Ashok Mandal, who as a TMC candidate had defeated him, a Forward Bloc candidate then, in 2006.

