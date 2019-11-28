West Bengal bypoll election result Live: Counting begins in three constituencies amid tight security

West Bengal bypoll election result Live: Counting underway in three constituencies Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in polling centres in three West Bengal Assembly seats — Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar. Polling were held on November 25. According to the Election Commission, around 78% over seven lakh electorate had cast their votes. For all the three seats, a total of 18 candidates are in the fray. The results of the bypolls will have no adverse effect on the fate of the current Trinamool Congress government in the 294-member Assembly. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enjoys the support of 204 MLAs. The results will, however, determine the popularity of the BJP in the state which pulled out a stunning performance in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year. The state will go to polls in 2021.

