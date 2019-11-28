  1. Home
  3. West Bengal bypoll election result Live: Counting begins in three constituencies amid tight security

West Bengal by election result 2019 Live: The bypolls to three Assembly seats -- Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar were held on November 25.

West Bengal bypoll election result Live: Counting underway in three constituencies Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security in polling centres in three West Bengal Assembly seats — Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar. Polling were held on November 25. According to the Election Commission, around 78% over seven lakh electorate had cast their votes. For all the three seats, a total of 18 candidates are in the fray. The results of the bypolls will have no adverse effect on the fate of the current Trinamool Congress government in the 294-member Assembly. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee enjoys the support of 204 MLAs. The results will, however, determine the popularity of the BJP in the state which pulled out a stunning performance in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year. The state will go to polls in 2021.

    The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has 294 seats. He Trinamool Congress enjoys a comfortable majority in the current House. The party led by Mamata Banerjee has 204 MLAs. It is followed by the Congress which has 43 MLAs. The CPM, which ruled the state for 34 years before losing it to Mamata Banerjee in 2011, has 23 MLAs. The BJP is the fourth largest party with 14 MLAs. The state will go to polls in mid-2021.
