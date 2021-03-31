  • MORE MARKET STATS
Assembly Elections Live Updates: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam for Phase-3 polls; Mamata Banerjee to campaign in Hooghly and Howrah

By: |
Updated: March 31, 2021 9:50:23 am

Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: While the focus has now shifted to Phase-3 polls in West Bengal and Assam, the campaigning has intensified in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for April 6 polls.

Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: With campaigning ending for the phase-2 polls in Assam and West Bengal, the focus has now shifted to constituencies going to polls in the third phase in these two states. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who could not reach Assam yesterday due to bad weather, will campaign in the state today for the third phase polls. For BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also campaign in the state for the third phase. He will address rallies in Bijni, Hajo and Sonapur in Dispur. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal will also campaign in the state. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will campaign in Hooghly and Howrah. For BJP, party president JP Nadda will campaign in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami will campaign for the AIADMK candidates as well as for its allies. MK Stalin will also campaign for DMK candidates. In Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan will campaign for LDF candidates. Campaigning in Kasargod yesterday, the CM vowed to close the BJP’s account in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kerala yesterday where he alleged a match-fixing between the LDF and the UDF. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi yesterday launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M)-LDF government, describing it as a dispensation of “frauds and scams”, which was following a “corporate” manifesto instead of the communist manifesto. She said the Left Democratic Front government hadsworn allegiance to the communist manifesto, but was actually following a “corporate manifesto” like the Modi government at the Centre. Meanwhile, the stage is all set for Phase-2 polls in West Bengal and Assam. The voting will be held tomorrow, i.e. April 1.

Highlights

    09:50 (IST)31 Mar 2021
    West Bengal Election Live: BJP president JP Nadda to campaign in Bengal
    09:22 (IST)31 Mar 2021
    Assam Election Live updates: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam today
    09:22 (IST)31 Mar 2021
    Assam Election Live updates: Amit Shah's campaign schedule of Assam today
    09:09 (IST)31 Mar 2021
    West Bengal Election Live Updates: EC orders transfer of CI Mahishadal, Purba Medinipur

    Election Commission of India directs Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal to transfer Bichitra Bikas Roy, CI Mahishadal, Purba Medinipur. "He shall not be posted in any election duty till completion of polls," it says.

    The Election Commission on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that it would use only new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), manufactured three to four years ago, for the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Following the submission, the court disposed of a petition from the DMK on the matter. The Election Commission yesterday issued a show-cause notice to DMK leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign. The former Union minister and DMK's "star campaigner" has been asked to respond to the notice by 6 pm on Wednesday.
