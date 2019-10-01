West Bengal: Amit Shah threatening a section of people, says TMC leader Amit Mitra

Mitra also held Shah responsible for creating panic among the people of the state with his utterances on the contentious NRC amid the Durga Puja festivities (File)

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday trained his guns at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his National Register of Citizens (NRC) pitch in the state and wondered how the latter could speak of such division among the people on religious lines. The TMC leader said that Shah has threatened a section of people as Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees will not be included in the NRC exercise.

Mitra also held Shah responsible for creating panic among the people of the state with his utterances on the contentious NRC amid the Durga Puja festivities.

“It is unconstitutional on the part of a union home minister to create such panic and the people of Bengal will give him a befitting reply,” Mitra said at a press conference in Kolkata.

The minister observed that that he himself might be thrown out of the country since he has no birth certificate to prove that he was born in Kolkata. “My grandfather is from Jessore. My father was also born there. I was born here in Kolkata but I do not have a birth certificate … I do not know, I might also be driven out of the country,” the TMC leader said.

Earlier in the day, Shah stoked a controversy, saying the Centre will extend the NRC to West Bengal but before that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be passed to accord Indian citizenship to all Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees. “People of Bengal are being misled about the NRC … I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees that they will not have to leave the country. They will get citizenship and enjoy all the rights of an Indian national,” Shah said at a seminar on NRC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is one of the staunchest critics of the BJP, asked the BJP leader of not creating a rift among the people of Bengal. “Please don’t create rift among people. Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. None can spoil that”.