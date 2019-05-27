West Bengal admin reshuffle: Mamata govt appoints Alapan Bandyopadhyay as new Home secretary

Published: May 27, 2019 9:45:03 PM

West Bengal government on Monday appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the new Home Secretary and transferred a number of IAS and IPS officers, an official notification said.

Mamata Banerjee (PTI photo)Mamata Banerjee (PTI photo)

West Bengal government on Monday appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the new Home Secretary and transferred a number of IAS and IPS officers, an official notification said. Bandyopadhyay replaces Atri Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya was transferred by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and chief secretary Moloy De was looking after the Home department. Bandopadhyay, who was in charge of the MSME department with additional charge of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises will also look after these departments, the notification said.

Ajit Ranjan Bardhan would be the new principal secretary of the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD), the order said. Bardhan was earlier in charge of Youth Services and Sports department. Barun Kumar Ray, who was in-charge of the NBDD with additional charge of Jalpaiguri Commissioner was transferred as the Commissioner of Malda. Choten D Lama, Secretary of the Panchayat & Rural Development Department (P&RD) was shifted to the Backward Classes Welfare Department with additional charge of the Tribal department, the order said.

P B Salim, secretary of Minority Affairs department, was given the additional charge of the Youth and Sports department, the order said. In the IPS reshuffle, the state government shunted Siddhinath Gupta from the post of ADGP (Law and Order) and posted him as ADGP (Establishment).

Gyanwant Singh the Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police was appointed the new ADGP (Law and Order). Jayanta Kumar Basu, ADGP (Establishment) was named as the director of the directorate of economic offences, the order said. Nishant Pervez, DIG CID (operations) was named the new commissioner of police of Bidhan Nagar, the order said.

