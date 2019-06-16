West Bengal: 3 members of slain TMC leader’s family killed in Murshidabad

By: |
Published: June 16, 2019 2:52:50 AM

The assailants attacked Hossain's house with bombs and bullets and killed Altaf's son Sohel Rana, brother Khairuddin Sheikh and nephew Rahidul Sheikh.

West Bengal, TMC leader, TMC, Trinamool Congress, india news, mamata banerjee, murshidabadWest Bengal: 3 members of slain TMC leader?s family killed (File)

In another post-poll violence in West Bengal, three members of a family, stated to be Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists, were killed in Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said. The three were family members of TMC leader Altaf Hossain who was murdered before the Lok Sabha elections. It is alleged that those responsible for the killing of Hossain attacked his home at Kuchiamora village under Domkal police station and murdered the three.

The assailants attacked Hossain’s house with bombs and bullets and killed Altaf’s son Sohel Rana, brother Khairuddin Sheikh and nephew Rahidul Sheikh. Neighbours rushed in immediately and a clash ensued. However, no casualty was reported in that skirmish, police said.

Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan said the police were inactive and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. West Bengal: 3 members of slain TMC leader’s family killed in Murshidabad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop