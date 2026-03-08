More than 52,000 Indian nationals have returned to India from the Gulf region within a week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 7, as the government continues to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and coordinate assistance for citizens affected by travel disruptions.

In an official update, the MEA said the movement of passengers was facilitated after partial reopening of airspace across parts of West Asia, allowing both Indian and foreign airlines to operate commercial and additional flights.

“Following the partial opening of airspace across the region in the last few days, Indian and foreign airlines are operating commercial flights, including non-scheduled flights, to enable the return of Indian passengers who were in transit or on short duration visits,” the ministry said.

According to the MEA, Indians travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1 and March 7, including 32,107 passengers who flew on Indian carriers. Officials also indicated that additional flights are expected to be organised in the coming days to assist travellers still waiting to return.

How many Indians have returned so far?

Government data highlights the scale of travel disruptions and the large Indian presence in the Gulf.

1. Over 52,000 Indians returned between March 1 and March 7.

3. 32,107 travelled on Indian airlines.

The situation has drawn attention because nearly one crore Indian citizens live and work across Gulf countries, according to reports by The Indian Express.

The MEA higlighted that “the safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the government,” adding that it remains engaged with governments across the region to facilitate assistance for those who need help.

Helpline numbers for Indian nationals

Indian missions across West Asia have issued advisories and activated emergency response systems to help citizens.

The MEA said embassies and consulates in the region have set up 24×7 helplines to address concerns of Indian nationals. In addition, a Special Control Room in the MEA headquarters in New Delhi has been established to coordinate responses to queries from affected travellers and their families.

The ministry said the government is continuously monitoring developments in West Asia and the Gulf region, especially with regard to Indians who were stranded during transit or short visits.

Indians have been asked to register with embassies

Indian missions in several countries have also asked citizens affected by flight cancellations to register their details with embassies, enabling authorities to assess the number of stranded travellers and plan assistance if required.

For instance, the Embassy of India in Qatar issued an advisory on X asking Indian nationals stranded in Qatar on Hayya A1 tourist visas due to flight cancellations between February 28 and March 7 to submit their details through an online form.

The embassy clarified that the exercise is meant “for the purpose of ascertaining the exact number and details of stranded Indian nationals who are not residents of Qatar.”

Officials say such registrations help authorities coordinate travel arrangements and provide guidance on available flights.

What should Indians in the region do now?

The MEA has urged Indian nationals currently in West Asia to stay in touch with Indian missions and follow local advisories.

“All Indian nationals in the region are advised to follow the guidelines of the local authorities as well as the advisories issued by the Indian Embassy or Consulate in their location,” the ministry said.

For those in countries where commercial flights remain limited or unavailable, the MEA advised contacting the nearest Indian embassy or consulate for guidance on the closest available travel options.