‘Well orchestrated conspiracy to uproot minorities’: RSS on attack targeting Hindus in Bangladesh

The Rashtriya Swaymsevak Sangh (RSS) today condemned the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar said that the attack on the minority community in the neighbouring country during the Durga Puja festival was a well-orchestrated conspiracy to uproot minorities. The RSS also called upon the Government of India to communicate the global Hindu concern to Bangladesh and ensure Dhaka stops the attacks on minorities.

“The attack on Hindus in Bangladesh is a well-orchestrated conspiracy to exterminate and uproot minorities. The objective of the attack was to create religious clashes through fake news,” Kumar said.

Kumar made the remarks while addressing the media about the resolution passed by the RSS during its three-day all India Executive Committee meeting. Kumar also said the Sangh demands the Bangladesh government should take tough action against elements behind the conspiracy and ensure the perpetrators are handed stringent punishment.

“The spate of violent attacks on Hindu minorities and Hindu temples continues unabated in Bangladesh. The recent slew of communal violence that erupted during the sacred festival of Durga Puja left many innocent Hindus killed, hundred’s others injured and rendered thousands of families homeless. Several girls and women belonging to the Hindu community were assaulted, Temples and Durga Puja pandals were vandalised in a span of two weeks. Arrests of some of the accused, who spread fake news to incite communal frenzy in society, brought to light that the attacks were a well-orchestrated conspiracy of the radical Islamists,” RSS said in a Facebook post.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS commenced yesterday. RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak was inaugurated by Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra Campus at Dharwad, Karnataka. About 350 delegates from across the nation are participating in this 3 day meet.

The RSS urged the Central government to open its all diplomatic channels with Bangladesh and communicate the concern to the neighbouring country.

The RSS said that the ‘silence’ of the United Nations and other human rights organisations on the issue displays their double standards, reported the PTI.