Well-equipped, well trained army deter wars, says Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 2:15 AM

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that only a "well-equipped, well trained and professionally competent" army can deter war and guarantee peace.

Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa (File)

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that only a “well-equipped, well trained and professionally competent” army can deter a war and guarantee peace. Gen Bajwa made the remarks during a visit to formations of Bahawalpur Corps.

“A well-equipped, well trained and professionally competent Army deters war and guarantees peace. Pakistan Army is one such force which has become battle hardened through its combat experience against terrorism,” he said.

Triple talaq bill stuck in Rajya Sabha

Gen Bajwa witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation as part of Defensive Corps’ operations against conventional threat. Army spokesman said that the COAS expressed his satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness. He said that Pakistan is a “peace loving country and looks forward to peace within and peace without”.

Later, he also visited position of an infantry formation in Fort Abbas Sector along Eastern Border.

