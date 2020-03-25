‘Well done!’ Noble act by Punjab police amid COVID-19 curfew earns praise from CM Amarinder Singh – WATCH VIDEO

Amarinder Singh praises Punjab police for strictly adhering to the social distancing while ensuring essential items are made available to those in need.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday heaped praise on the state police for strictly adhering to the social distancing while ensuring essential items are made available to those in need. Singh took to Twitter to share a video of Punjab Police wherein cops could be seen buying vegetables from a roadside vendor and distributing it to people in need.

“Well done! Punjab Police,” the CM tweeted in the midst of a sweeping nationwide lockdown to fight the deadly coronavirus.

The video shows two police officers wearing face masks purchasing all vegetables from a roadside vendor who was out on the roads at a time when a curfew has been imposed in the state. Before paying him, the cops use a hand sanitiser and ask the vendor to apply it as well. Cops then pay him and load the vegetables into a jeep and drive around the city, distributing it to the needy ones.

This act by the Punjab police invited a lot of praise on social media. The CM’s video tweeted has drawn more than 3.5K retweets and over 11K likes.

Meanwhile, Punjab police said it has released toll free helpline numbers to allow people to reach out to the officials for help. The police emergency helpline number is 112. Other helpline numbers are 104 and 8872090029, 01722920074 (state control room)

Today is the first day of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night to fight COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. The PM has assured that all essential items like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths be available throughout the lockdown period.

Punjab has reported 29 positive coronavirus cases so far. On Wednesday, the first day of the nationwide lockdown, Punjab Police registered 232 FIRs and arrested over 100 people for violating curfew. The country has reported over 550 cases of Covid-19.