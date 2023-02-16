Welfare of tribal community is a matter of personal relations & sentiments for me: PM Modi at Aadi Mahotsav

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated “Aadi Mahotsav” to showcase tribal culture of the country. He also paid tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda. In his speech, the PM said that “21st century’s India is walking on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

“21st century’s India is walking on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Now the government is going from Delhi to meet that which was considered far away. That which considered itself far away is now being brought to the mainstream,” PM Modi said at the mega National Tribal Festival.

In the last nine years, events like Aadi Mahotsav (that are connected to the tribal community) have become a campaign for the country, said PM Modi.

He himself became a part of many such programmes, and the tribal community’s welfare is also a matter of personal relations and sentiments for him, he added.

“During the rule of the previous government, the cutting of bamboo and its usage was legally banned. We brought bamboo into the category of grass and scrapped all the prohibitions on it. With this, bamboo products are becoming part of a big industry,” he further said.

Today, the demand for India's traditional products, especially those made by the tribal community, is rising continuously. Products from the northeast are being exported to even foreign countries. There is a rapid rise in the demand for bamboo products: PM Modi at Aadi Mahotsav pic.twitter.com/n4hsOpb03J — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

Praising PM Modi, Arjun Munda, Tribal Affairs Minister said that “Sahkar se Samriddhi has brought forward development to the tribes living in 1.17 lakh villages”.

Under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Aadi Mahotsav is annually held. It is an initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED). It brings to light the spirit of tribal cuisine, culture, crafts, commerce, and traditional art.

Aadi Mahotsav celebrates India's glorious tribal culture and traditions. https://t.co/fxRFUeH7dG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2023

The programme will showcase the diverse and rich heritage of tribes from across the country. There are over 200 stalls at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. In the Mahotsav, nearly 1000 tribal artisans will take part.