‘Welcome to Delhi, where democracy is alive’: Posters greet Mamata Banerjee ahead of opposition’s rally in Delhi

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 10:09 AM

Several posters have come up in Delhi slamming Mamata Banerjee's hatred style of politics. The posters have come up just ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's mega rally at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to take on the Modi government.

Mamata Banerjee postersOpposition rally in Delhi: Posters slam Mamata Banerjee for practicing hatred politics

On a day when top opposition leaders are set to share stage once again to corner the Modi government, several posters have come up in Delhi attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her stand against the opposition parties in her home state. The posters caricaturing Banerjee say: “Didi can enjoy democracy in Delhi because it exists here unlike in West Bengal.”

The posters have come up just ahead of Aam Aadmi Party’s mega rally at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to take on the Modi government. Several opposition leaders including Banerjee are likely to attend the meeting.


The posters also target Banerjee over her style of dharna politics. In one of the posters, she has been depicted as an angry rebel. “Welcome to Delhi, where democracy is alive and kicking, Didi!” a poster which carries Mamata’s caricature with a sword in her hand, reads.

“Didi no one is going to prevent you from addressing people here,” another poster reads as it shows Banerjee holding drums in her hand marching for protest. All posters are signed by ‘Save Youth Democracy’.

The posters have been put across Delhi as Banerjee reached Delhi last night to attend AAP’s ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country) rally.

The posters have come in the backdrop of the recent tussle between Trinamool Congress government and Modi government over CBI’s attempt to question Kolkata Police Chief Rajeev Kumar as well as Mamata’s run-ins with the BJP over the Rath Yatra and campign permissions for top BJP leaders. A week ago, Banerjee had sat in a dharna in Kolkata against Modi government and accused it of misuing central agencies against opposition leaders.

