Welcome mediation but no compromise on Ram Mandir: RSS

RSS says it will not make any compromise on construction of Ram Mandir

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s attempt to resolve the Ayodhya title dispute through mediation but said that it will make no compromise as far the construction of a grand Ram Mandir is concerned at the 2.77 acres of disputed land.

Addressing the media in Gwalior on Sunday after conclusion of the three-day conclave of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), its highest decision-making body, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi also said that the Sangh will continue its efforts for an early of temple and added that the BJP-led Central government is committed to construction of Ram Mandir in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

“We will make no compromise. That temple would be built at the same place. No compromise with that. Those involved in mediation process, if they head in that direction, there is no problem and we will welcome them,” Joshi said.

When asked why the BJP government did not initiate any step to clear the way for construction of the temple in last five years, Joshi said that the Modi government has not opposed construction of Ram Mandir. The RSS leader, however, noted that it was expected from the BJP government that it will bring an ordinance to clear way for construction of Ram temple but it could not.

“The central government is committed to construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” Joshi said.

“Our view on Ram temple has not changed. The temple will be built at the same place…as it is shown in picture,” he added.

Last week, the Supreme Court passed an order as it referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for mediation. The court also appointed a three-member panel and granted it eight weeks time to complete the process. The panel will be headed by former SC judge FMI Kallifulla.