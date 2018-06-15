‘Welcome back’ Friday for Manohar Parrikar: Goa CM resumes work, seeks blessings

Parrikar returned from USA, where he was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment since the last two and a half months, on Thursday evening and landed in Panaji a few hours later.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday resumed work at his office in the state secretariat after an almost three-month sick leave. Parrikar returned from USA, where he was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment since the last two and a half months, on Thursday evening and landed in Panaji a few hours later. On Friday, Parrikar visited Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji. He also visited Devaki Krishna temple at Khandola village in North Goa, 15 kms away from Panaji, to seek blessings of the deity in the morning, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Devaki Krishna is the family deity of Parrikar.

Parrikar also chaired a meeting of senior bureaucrats and police officers to take stock of the law and order situation in Goa. The Goa chief minister was in US for the past three months leaving the country on March 7. Before leaving Goa, the chief minister had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence.

The three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) that was formed to run the government in Parrikar’s absence included State Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, senior leader Francis DSouza of the BJP and Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party.