Weeks ahead of Punjab polls, ED raids CM Channi’s nephew, others in illegal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh, in connection with an illegal sand mining case. Ten other places have also been raided in Punjab on Tuesday morning.

The ED is currently investigating the relationship of Bhupinder Singh Honey, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, with one Kudratdeep Singh who is facing charges of illegal sand mining.

The raids come just weeks ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab which are scheduled to be held on February 20. The polling was earlier scheduled to be held on February 14 but have been postponed in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

Illegal sand mining, along with sacrilege and drugs cases, has been one of the talking points in the Punjab poll campaign. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has accused several of the Congress MLAs of being involved in illegal sand mining.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has emerged as a strong challenge to the Congress in Punjab, has also targeted Chief Minister Channi over allegations of illegal sand mining in his constituency.